Ex 'Love Is Blind' & 'Too Hot To Handle' Stars Will Compete In A New Show & Here Are The Details
The show will premiere on Valentine's Day!
Netflix has a new dating show coming out on Valentine's Day and the cast is entirely made up of members from some of the streaming service's most popular series.
The dating competition called Perfect Match will unite former cast members from Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle, The Mole and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
There will also be former stars from the shows Twentysomethings: Austin, Selling Tampa and Sexy Beasts.
Netflix released a cast announcement on Tuesday, highlighting who will be looking for love yet again.
"Watch these singles try to find their Perfect Match this Valentine's Day," Netflix wrote on Twitter.
\u201cStars from your favorite Netflix reality shows \u2014 Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Sexy Beasts, The Mole, and more \u2014 are back for the ultimate game of love! \n\nWatch these singles try to find their Perfect Match this Valentine's Day, only on Netflix.\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1673969430
The streaming service also said the show will be hosted by Nick Lachey.
“As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa,” the official show description reads.
Perfect Match | Cast Announcement | Netflixwww.youtube.com
Here's a full list of who you can expect to see on the show.
Love Is Blind
- Bartise Bowden
- Damian Powers
- Diamond Jack
- Shayne Jansen
- Lauren “LC” Chamblin
Too Hot To Handle
- Chase DeMoor
- Chloe Veitch
- Francesca Farago
- Georgia Hassarati
- Izzy Fairthorne
The Circle
- Mitchell Eason
- Nick Uhlenhuth
- Savannah Palacio
- Calvin Crooks
- Joey Sasso
- Ines Tazi (The Circle France)
The Mole
- Dom Gabriel
- Will Richardson
Selling Tampa
- Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere
- Colony Reeves
Sexy Beasts
- Kariselle Snow
Twentysomethings
- Abbey Humphreys
The Ultimatum
- Zay Wilson
According to Variety, the season will be made up of 12 hour-long episodes.
Perfect Match will stream over three weeks, with four episodes released on February 14, the next four on February 21 and the final four episodes coming out on February 28.
That leaves fans with less than a month to get caught up on all these shows before Perfect Match comes out.