Netflix Canada's February List Is Out & It's So Much More Than Just Valentine's Day Stuff
Some the new shows do look pretty steamy though. 🔥
Netflix Canada has just released its list of new movies and tv series for February 2023 and let's just say there's a lot of steamy content on the list, like the always-entertaining rollercoaster that is Love Is Blind.
So, if you feel like Canada's February weather is going to be keeping you indoors for the bulk of the month, don't worry — you'll have plenty to keep you entertained.
What to watch on Netflix Canada this February?
Joe Goldberg is back again in the fourth season of You, set to release on Netflix on February 9, and he's just as unnerving as ever. This season sees the famous stalker try to have a fresh start in London. However, as it always is with Joe, it's hard to let old habits die and it isn't very long before a new obsession takes hold.
Meanwhile,Love is Blind fans have some great stuff to look forward to this month. Love is Blind: After the Alter Season 3 will be hitting the streaming service on February 10 and it's going to give viewers a chance to catch up with the season's former fiancés. Curious about where their lives are one year since their big decision to get married or walk away? Well, stay tuned.
While we're on the topic, reality show lovers will have even more to get excited about because Perfect Match will be dropping on February 14. This new dating show will give you a chance to catch up with former cast members from Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle, The Mole and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
Of course, it wouldn't really be Valentine's Day month without at least one new romcom to binge. And this year Netflix delivers with Your Place or Mine, also releasing on February 10. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in this cute film about long-time best friends who swap houses (and lives) for a week.
If horror and drama are more up your alley, Red Rose is a British show dropping on February 15. The plot follows a group of teenagers who have to deal with the terrible consequences of downloading a mysterious app.
We Have A Ghost releases on February 24 and it's sure to get some laughs. The film follows the life of an everyday family that discover a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home... and turn him into a social media sensation. However, things take an unexpected turn when they start investigating the mystery of Ernest's past.
There's also going to be the release of some well-loved favourites coming to Netflix this February and that includes Miss Congeniality 2 which will be hitting screens on February 1 and the sixth season of Outlander which will release on February 6.
Everything new coming to Netflix in February
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in February 2023:
- All My Life - February 1
- American Assassin - February 1
- Blow - February 1
- Blue Valentine - February 1
- Closer - February 1
- Crazy, Stupid, Love - February 1
- Fury - February 1
- Girls5eva: Season 1 - February 1
- Legend - February 1
- Legion - February 1
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous - February 1
- Mystic River - February 1
- Resident Evil: Retribution - February 1
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter - February 1
- Spawn - February 1
- The Wedding Planner - February 1
- Vacation - February 1
- Gunther's Millions - February 1
- Freeridge - February 2
- Class - February 3
- Infiesto - February 3
- Stromboli - February 3
- Viking Wolf - February 3
- True Spirit - February 3
- The Spectacular Now - February 5
- Outlander - February 6
- Vinland Saga: Season 2 - February 6
- Medieval - February 7
- Bill Russell: Legend - February 8
- The Exchange - February 8
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem - February 9
- Dear David - February 9
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter - February 9
- You: Season 4: Part 1 - February 9
- 10 Days of a Good Man - February 10
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall - February 10
- Love Actually - February 10
- Love is Blind: After The Alter Season 3 - February 10
- Love to Hate You - February 10
- Your Place Or Mine - February 10
- Squared Love All Over Again - February 13
- All the Places - February 14
- A Sunday Affair - February 14
- In Love All Over Again - February 14
- Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry- February 14
- Perfect Match - February 14
- Re/Member - February 14
- #NoFilter - February 15
- African Queens: Njinga - February 15
- CoComelon: Season 7 - February 15
Eva Lasting - February 15
- Full Swing - February 15
- Hubert & Fanny: Season 1 - February 15
- The Law According to Lidia Poët - February 15
- The Mummy - February 15
- The Purge - February 15
- Red Rose - February 15
- The Upshaws: Part 3 - February 16
- A Girl and an Astronaut - February 17
- Community Squad - February 17
- Ganglands - February 17
- Unlocked - February 17
- I Care a Lot - February 19
- Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir - February 19
- Rocketman - February 20
- Altar Boy - February 21
- Perfect Match - February 21
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal - February 22
- The Strays - February 22
- Triptych - February 22
- Call Me Chihiro - February 23
- Outer Banks: Season 3 - February 23
- That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 - February 23
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 - February 24
- Oddballs - February 24
- We Have a Ghost - February 24
- Who Were We Running From? - February 24
- French Exit - February 26
- Our Friend - February 26
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - February 28
- The Net - February 28
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany - February 28
Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in February 2023:
- Wonder Woman 1984 – February 12
- The Departed – February 13
- Hereditary – February 14
- New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-2 – February 14
- Heartland: Seasons 1-15 – February 28
- Kim's Convenience: Seasons 1-5 – February 28
- Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-15 – February 28
- Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6 – February 28
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: Seasons 1-5 – February 28
- When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5 – February 28