9 Movies On Netflix Canada Made By Black Directors That You Can Stream Right Now (TRAILERS)
From romance to horror to documentaries. 🎬
Netflix Canada has a massive catalogue of films by filmmakers from around the world.
With Black History Month in full swing, there's perhaps no better time to champion some absolutely brilliant Black directors, whether they be Canadian or not.
Finding these cinematic minds is even more important when you consider that, according to a study by consulting company McKinsey, Black writers, directors and producers only make up about 6% of the total talent pool in US-produced films and TV.
So, here's a look at some great films by Black creatives you can stream on Netflix Canada right now. Not only is it a great way to support to the community, it'll introduce you to some incredible movies too!
You People (2023)
This new flick is one of the top movies on Netflix right now and is directed by Kenya Barris.
Barris is most known for creating the hit comedy TV series black-ish and this romantic comedy features Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and more. The movie tells the tale of an interracial couple navigating their families, relationship and more.
And based on the trailer it proves to be a fun culture clash romantic comedy!
Da 5 Bloods (2020)
Directed by the forever iconic Spike Lee, this movie focuses on five Vietnam War veterans who travel back to their old battleground in search of treasure and the remains of a fallen comrade.
Starring in this flick are Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters and many more.
It also, tragically, features Chadwick Boseman in his last performance which was released while he was alive.
Across The Line (2015)
A Canadian film!
This one's about a Black amateur hockey player trying to go professional while living in a small Nova Scotian community.
The main character deals with racism in his school, a situation that is inspired by a race riot that took place at a Nova Scotia high school in the 1980s.
Its director, known as Director X, got his start making music videos for Drake, Usher, Kanye West and many more and this movie marks his directorial debut.
Boyz N The Hood (1991)
A classic movie from the 1990s.
Boyz N The Hood was directed by John Singleton, who was not only the youngest person ever to be nominated Best Director at the Academy Awards but is also the first African American to be given the honour.
This coming-of-age drama follows Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ice Cube growing up and navigating life in South Central Los Angeles.
Love Jacked (2018)
This Canadian flick on Netflix is guaranteed to give you some fun vibes.
Love Jacked is directed by Canadian Alfons Adetuyi and follows a globetrotting whirlwind romance shot in both Hamilton, Ontario and Cape Town, South Africa.
The movie stars Amber Stevens West, Demetrius Grosse and the always sonically iconic Keith David.
Scary Movie (2000)
If you want to re-live what it was like to be 13 years old and at a sleepover, why not pop on this hilarious, crude and wacky parody movie classic?
Directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans, Scary Movie is a parody of, what else, scary movies. There are wacky riffs on Scream, The Blair Witch Project and much more.
But, be prepared for some raunch and very silly jokes.
Atlantics (2019)
Directed by French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop, this movie was the first movie by a Black woman to be in competition for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
Atlantics is set in the city of Dakar, Senegal as a young woman navigates migration, poverty and the supernatural.
Most definitely an artful, beautiful and interesting movie to pop on!
Get Out (2017)
If you haven't seen this instant horror classic by filmmaker Jordan Peele, now's the time.
Featuring Daniel Kaluuya, Alison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener and more, this movie starts off with one man's awkward visit to his white girlfriend's family.
But, soon the situation gets more and more terrifying. It's a must-see.
The 13th (2016)
Speaking of must-sees, this documentary by director Ava DuVernay is one that is essential viewing for understanding anti-Black racism in the United States since the end of the Civil War.
It's an eye-opener for anyone who might not be familiar with Black history in the U.S. and is a great place to start to understand how we've gotten to where we are now.