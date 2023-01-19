Netflix Canada Has Revealed Its Must-Watch Films For 2023 & You'll Want To Mark Your Calendar
Everything big coming up, from January to December. 👇
It's that time of the year, folks! Netflix Canada has released its list of must-watch films of 2023 and it looks like it's going to be an action-packed year ahead.
From comedy to drama, there are some great titles mentioned here, many of which feature a star-studded cast.
The streaming giant has also revealed the dates when these movies are going to be out – so you can mark those calendars right away.
If you're looking to plan some movie-bingeing sessions with friends, here are some of the best movies coming to Netflix in 2023.
You People
Start the year off with a few laughs!
You People is a fun and sweet comedy about a young couple whose families have big, clashing views on just about everything.
It's a wholesome story on how opposites attract and features a star-studded cast with Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy.
Release date: January 27
Your Place Or Mine
Aston Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in this romantic comedy about long-time best friends and total opposites who decide to swap houses — and essentially lives — for a week.
Release date: February 10
Luther: The Fallen Sun
A continuation of the British crime drama series with the same name, Luther is a gritty film starring Idris Elba as the brilliant detective John Luther.
While he sits behind bars, a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London. But not if he can break out of prison to stop it...
Release date: March 10
Murder Mystery 2
If you were a fan of the first part of the crime-comedy starring the winning combination of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, then you're in luck.
The second part is going to be hitting Netflix this year and this time they land in the centre of an international investigation when a friend is abducted.
Release date: March 31
The Mother
Jennifer Lopez in The Mother.
Catch J-Lo in action this year!
In this gritty movie, Lopez stars as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the young daughter she gave up years before.
Release date: May 12
Extraction 2
If you enjoyed the 2020 action thriller, then watch out for part two!
This film brings Chris Hemsworth as Australian black-ops gun for hire Tyler Rake. This time he has a brand new mission: to extract the family of a Georgian gangster from prison.
Release date: June 16
They Cloned Tyrone
A still from the movie "They Cloned Tyrone."
This film features John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx as an unlikely trio that take on a government conspiracy.
It's a science fiction comedy that's supposed to be both timely and mind-bending, with some great action thrown in for good measure.
Release date: July 21
Heart of Stone
For a burst of adrenaline, action-thriller Heart of Stone will be coming to screens in August and it has a star-studded cast with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt.
As of now, all we know is that Gadot stars as intelligence operative Rachel Stone fighting for a global peacekeeping organization, and there's going to be a whole lot of action.
Release date: August 11
Lift
Love a good heist movie? Then you might want to check out Kevin Hart's upcoming comedy-action flick.
While the plot is mostly kept under wraps for now what we do know is that it involves him being a master thief who is wooed by an ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist while on a flight from London to Zurich.
Release date: August 25
Damsel
Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel.
This is no fairytale!
Damsel features Millie Bobby Brown in an action-packed thriller.
Brown plays a princess who agrees to marry a handsome prince only to discover it was all a trap to use her as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.
With no one coming to save her, she's just going to have to fight her way out.
Release date: October 13
Pain Hustlers
The film features Emily Blunt who lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to land in the centre of a criminal conspiracy with some deadly consequences.
Release date: October 27
A Family Affair
Joey King with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron.
Another Netflix rom-com, and this one's all in the family.
A Family Affair follows the awkwardness that ensues when a young assistant, played by Joey King, finds out that her single mother is now dating her thoughtless former boss.
Another star-studded cast, with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron. This one's bound to get some laughs.
Release date: November 17
Leo
Described as a coming-of-age animated musical comedy, Leo, voiced by Adam Sandler, is a lizard who has been stuck in the same elementary school for years.
After realizing he only has a year to live, he plans to escape... but he might just have to rescue the school's students from their mean substitute teacher first.
Release date: November 22
Leave The World Behind
This psychological thriller is based on the book of the same name and features Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon, among others.
The plot follows two families who are forced together when a weekend goes horribly wrong and there's a mysterious blackout to deal with.
Release date: December 8
Rebel Moon
A movie that looks like it's out of this world!
This epic drama set in space is directed by Zack Snyder and features a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened.
To get assistance, they dispatch a young woman to nearby planets to help them challenge a tyrannical regent. If nothing else, this one might be worth watching for the visuals alone.
Release date: December 22
There you have it! Happy bingeing, all!