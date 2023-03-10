'Luther: The Fallen Sun' Is Idris Elba's James Bond Movie, Co-Star Andy Serkis Says
He says Luther is "much grittier."
Daniel Craig is done as James Bond and while many have suggested that Idris Elba would make a great 007 some day, you might say he's already got his Bond film in Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun.
Legendary character actor Andy Serkis certainly feels that way, especially after playing a Bond-style villain opposite Elba's Luther in the new flick, which is now available on Netflix.
"I've talked to Idris about this and the fact is, this is almost his Bond," Serkis told Narcity in a recent interview. "It is his Bond."
The former Lord Of The Rings actor added that Luther is a "much grittier version of James Bond," and one that Elba has been developing for over a decade, dating back to its debut as a British TV show in 2009.
"The thing about this is it has real stakes and real consequences, and I think with Bond there's always that element of, he's going to come through in the end," Serkis said.
"Idris could play Bond," Serkis added. "But I think this is his own idiosyncratic take on it."
Neil Cross, who created the character and wrote the new film, added that both he and Elba are extremely invested in Luther, and so they simply had to come back and give him a feature film.
"There's a unique kind of algebra in the character of John Luther, in that he's part of me and he's part of Idris and he belongs to neither of us entirely," Cross told Narcity. "But we both love him and we are both super invested in him."
Serkis also explained how his own character, a dark-web blackmailer named David Robey, walks the line between Bond villain and a more Batman-style baddie like the Riddler.
"He is a master manipulator," said Serkis. "He's a psychopath. He's a serial killer, but he's also a product of a world that we have all bought into, and he has become an isolated, lonely individual who can't connect with the rest of humanity."
Serkis has played many villains over the course of his career, from Gollum in Lord Of The Rings to Snoke in Star Wars and Ulysses Klaue in Marvel's Black Panther.
However, he says it was David's isolation and "abnormality" that made him an interesting character to play opposite Elba's Luther.
"(I wanted to) really look at how people are shamed, how people are isolated and desensitized because of this big technology that we've all just completely given up responsibility to, and that we allow to dominate our lives to a huge degree."
You can watch Serkis and Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun right now on Netflix, and we can tell you that you don't need to see the show to enjoy the film.
You can also catch Serkis in person at Toronto Comicon, which runs from March 17-19.