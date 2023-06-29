Idris Elba Attempted A Canadian Accent & Failed So Hard He Gave Up Almost Immediately (VIDEO)
Not quite, eh bud? 🇨🇦
Actors often have to change up their accents when working on a film, but perhaps it's not so easy to do on the spot.
Luther: The Fallen Sun star Idris Elba was recently in Toronto promoting his new Apple TV+ series Hijack when he tried to quickly throw on a Canadian accent. However, it didn't quite go as planned.
At the premiere in London, Ontario,ET Canada reporter Ked Tavernier called Elba an honorary Canadian since he is married to a Canadian.
That's when Elba tried to roll out his Canadian accent, only to totally fumble it.
"Oh yeah. Canadian, oh yeah," Elba responded and tried to continue before quickly giving up. "Mans I've never been to... I can't even do it," he expressed.
While we appreciate the effort, we can't even really compare his version of the Canadian accent so you'll have to listen to the clip yourself.
He did, however, give a shoutout to Toronto and express his love for the country.
"Shout out Toronto, Canada. You know, I love you. Every time I come to Canada, I get a lot of love so big up," Elba told ET Canada.
The British actor is married to a Canadian model and former Miss Vancouver, Sabrina Dhowre. The couple has been married since April 2019, as reported by CBC.
However, it looks like Elba could use a few pointers when it comes to the accent for his next trip to Canada.
Perhaps he can ask Justin Bieber how it's done. The Canadian singer was asked by Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 to say "something sexy" in a Canuck accent and he nailed it.
"We're going to go out there and go for a rip with the boys there bud, eh?" was Bieber's response.
It doesn't look like Elba needed to work on any accents for his latest project.
In his new thriller seriesHijack, Elba stars as Sam Nelson who is on a flight from Dubai to London when the plane is hijacked.
Hijack — Official Trailer | Apple TV+www.youtube.com
Hijack is available on Apple TV+.
- The Canadian Accent Was Ranked As One Of The Sexiest Accents In The World In 2022 ›
- 7 Famous Celebrities That You Didn’t Know Married Or Dated Canadians ›
- 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' Is Idris Elba's James Bond Movie, Co-Star Andy Serkis Says ›
- 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' Director Revealed Idris Elba's Most 'Brilliant' Moment In The Film ›