The Canadian Accent Was Ranked As One Of The Sexiest Accents In The World In 2022
Sexy, eh?
Step aside, Italians. A 2022 study into the world's sexiest accents has found that the Canadian accent is considered among the most attractive — especially by men.
Earlier this year, the language learning platform Preply conducted a study on 2,000 respondents to find out which accents Americans find the most attractive, and which ones they find the most annoying.
Fortunately for those with a Canuck twang, the Canadian accent was ranked in fourth place when it comes to sexiness, falling just behind British, Australian and French accents.
According to the study, it was men who found the Canadian accent particularly attractive, rating it fourth overall when it comes to sexiness.
Women, on the other hand, were more attracted to other accents, selecting Italian and Irish ahead of the Canadian drawl.
While the Canadian accent did score well in terms of "sexiness," it fell short when the world's most "sensual" accents were ranked.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was three Romance languages — Italian, Portuguese and French — who took the titles in this race.
If you were thinking that how you speak doesn't matter, think again. The research concluded that accents can be a huge factor when it comes to perceived attractiveness, with 90% of respondents saying a person's accent can impact how attractive they find someone.
What's more, 83% admitted they’ve become more attracted to someone because of their accent alone.
The least attractive accents were also ranked as part of the study, with dialects from Wales, South Korea, South Africa, Sweden and Japan ranking among the world's worst. Ouch.
The generic Canadian accent also scored well in the category of "best accents overall," ranking fourth behind British, Australian and French respectively.
What's more, it also fared among the top ten for smartest-sounding accents too.
However, where it really came up the ranks was in the category of most trustworthy accents. The Canadian accent ranked just behind the British accent, taking the prized second-place spot.
Trustworthy, sexy AND smart. Pretty good going, eh?