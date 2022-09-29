A TikToker Explained Why It's Hard To Understand Canadians & He's Not Wrong (VIDEOS)
"Oh hey there, bud."
When it comes to understanding Canadians, it can be a bit tricky to understand different regional accents if you're not from the area. but there are also a few unique linguistic tools that some Canucks use that others find confusing.
Over on TikTok, @whitechocolategangster made two videos about situations in which Canadians might be a little misunderstood.
"Derek's starting to piss me off, man," the first person in the video said.
"Why? Just cause he's Canadian?" said the second.
"No, I just never know what the f*ck he's talking about," the first person responded before getting Derek on the phone to illustrate his problem.
"Oh hey, bud," Derek said.
"Hey would you like to come over for dinner tomorrow night?" the first person asked Derek.
"Oh yeah, no," said Derek. "Yeah, yeah, for sure, no. Yeah, no. No, yeah."
"Is that a yes or a no?" the first person said to the second, who advised him to ask Derek another question.
"Are you still driving that Nissan?" the first person asked Derek.
"Oh no. No, yeah," responded Derek. "Yeah, no. No no."
"This has to be a f*cking joke," the first person said in response to Derek's seemingly contradictory answers.
In a second video, the first person is looking for batteries and unfortunately had to talk to Derek, whom he hates as he can "never understand his accent."
When he asked Derek if he had any double A batteries, he got a confusing response.
"Oh you need an AA, eh?" said Derek.
"No that's a triple A, I need a double A," he explained.
"Yeah, I got a double A, eh," said Derek.
After a bit more back and forth, Derek realized the problem.
"Oh bud, I see why you're confused," Derek said. "No, you're thinking AAA. I've got an AA, eh."
"Derek, for f*ck sakes," the other person said irritated.
Hopefully you got your battery, eh!
