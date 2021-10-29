11 Canadian Slang Words From Each Province That You Might Not Get If You Don't Live There
Don't feel bad if you don't know what a scribbler or a jambuster is!
Pretty much everyone is familiar with national Canadian slang like "loonie," "toonie" and "double double," but there are some words and phrases specific to provinces and territories that you might not understand if you don't live there.
Here are 11 slang words from all over the country that could confuse even the most Canadian of Canucks!
Bunnyhug
In Saskatchewan, "bunnyhug" is slang for a hoodie and it just might be the cutest way to refer to a sweatshirt.
Boot
Someone who gets you liquor when you're underage in Alberta is called a "boot." However, to show that slang really does change from province to province, that person is called a "pull" in Saskatchewan.
Scribbler
You might assume that a "scribbler" is someone who scribbles but it's actually slang for a notebook in Nova Scotia and other provinces in Atlantic Canada.
Dep
If you hear someone say "dep" in Quebec, they're talking about a corner store or a convenience store. It's short for the French word "dépanneur."
Jambuster
You've probably had a "jambuster" many times without even knowing it. In Manitoba, it's slang for a donut filled with jelly.
It's also common in Ontario, especially in the northern parts of the province.
Skookum
In B.C., "skookum" is used to refer to someone or something that's strong or good. The word comes from Chinook Wawa, also called Chinook Jargon, a language used in the region in the 1800s. It's labelled "culturally significant" in The Dictionary of Canadianisms on Historical Principles because of the important role Chinook peoples had on the West Coast in the 19th century.
It is also used in the Yukon and the Northwest Territories.
Yes B'y
"Yes b'y" is an expression used in Newfoundland to show awe or disbelief but it can also be used sarcastically.
Bush Party
If you're ever invited to a "bush party" in Ontario, get ready for an outdoor party in the woods (and maybe bring a bunnyhug).
Mayzel
Don't be too confused by "mayzel." It's a slang word for "might as well" in P.E.I., because who has time to say all of those words, right?
Bones
If someone offers you "bones" in New Brunswick, don't be afraid that they're trying to give you parts of a skeleton. It means dollars!
Sourdough
No, this isn't about bread! In Yukon, "sourdough" is a slang word used to refer to someone who lives or has lived in the territory for all four seasons.