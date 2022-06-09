Raptors Scottie Barnes Has Got Toronto Slang Down & Fans Are Loving It (VIDEO)
He's right at home, here in the 6ix.
As if Torontonians needed another reason to love Scottie Barnes. Not only did the 20-year-old help the Raptors secure a playoff spot this season, but he also apparently mastered the slang.
Barnes, who sometimes streams himself playing NBA 2K22 on Twitch, found himself involved in some light-hearted beef on Wednesday after chatting with someone claiming to live in the 6ix.
\u201cSCOTTIE. His Twitch stream is already a must-watch \ud83d\ude02 dropping Brampton slang in the chat\u201d— THE SHIFT (@THE SHIFT) 1654697974
"Oh, you're a Toronto man now," the NBA Rookie of the Year jokes in the Twitter clip, "Where are you from, you're from Brampton?"
Funny enough, the man then confesses to Barnes that he is actually from the often mocked GTA city and proceeds to, well, mock him for it.
"Yo guys, this guy say he from Brampton! Get this look of waste yute up out of here. You're a waste yute, fam," the power forward taunts.
The cheeky moment shows a glimpse of Barne's immersion in the city's culture, which, of course, was enough to get Raptors fans to flood to social media with their commentary.
"Scottie Barnes slandering some guy online while playing 2K cause he's from Brampton instantly makes him now an official Torontonian," wrote one user.
\u201cThat Scottie Barnes clip is funny \ud83d\ude02 already got the lingo down and taking shots at Brampton\u201d— \ud83e\uddbeShawn\ud83d\udd27 (@\ud83e\uddbeShawn\ud83d\udd27) 1654719404
"I've seen the video of you trashing Brampton and I'm disappointed. I'm offering you an opportunity to spend a day with me seeing the parts of Brampton that 6ixbuzz and others won't show. The beauty in Brampton," objected another.
\u201cNot Scottie Barnes slandering Brampton mans \ud83d\ude2d\ud83e\udd23\u201d— ' (@') 1654728398
Whenever you like or dislike Brampton, the fact that Barnes knows that the city is often the brunt of the jokes in Toronto culture shows you he's not just tipping his toes in here.