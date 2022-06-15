Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barns Got Dissed On Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets' & It's So Harsh
They did Toronto's boy so dirty.
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes got dissed on Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets segment, and it read like a gut punch straight out of middle school.
Sometimes it can be easy to forget that celebrities can see the hot takes you post about them on the internet but Kimmel's popular segment Mean Tweets, where celebrities read mean tweets about themselves out loud, puts it into perspective.
On Kimmel's lastest NBA edition of the segment, Barnes and several other players were thoroughly roasted over the coals of Twitter.
In the segment posted on June 14, Barnes recited a tweet from a hater reading, "Scottie Barnes look like a big ass middle schooler who ain't hit puberty yet."
Toronto's sweetheart then covered his face with a hand before dragging it down his jaw and playfully saying, "I still got a baby face, bro," slapping both his cheeks."I got a cute little baby face, bro."
The Raptors' fanbase has quickly embraced the young 20-year-old. He even impressed some fans with his Toronto slang while playing NBA 2K22 on Twitch. But, regardless, it seems there will always be haters or, at the least, jokesters.
Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets also got an impressive burn on the segment reading, "Jalen Green has the basketball IQ of a baby hamster."
To which the player laughed and just responded with, "Damn."
The segment even brought former NBA star Gary Payton who was told he looks like an "aged Kanye West." Payton responded by saying, "don't ever say that again."
So, it's safe to say that plenty of NBA icons were humbled on Kimmel's show.