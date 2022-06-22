Raptors' Scottie Barnes Gushed Over Canada In A Video Game Livestream & It's So Wholesome
This Raptor is balling for Canada's heart!
Scottie Barnes is quickly becoming a fan favourite on the Toronto Raptors, and the 20-year-old forward is making it easy for the whole country to fall in love.
Barnes has been pretty vocal about his love for the 6ix. Recently, while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on a live stream, the young baller couldn't help but gush about the supportive culture he's found in Canada.
"Having the whole country behind your back, being at your side from your ups and downs. Through each and every game, just keep supporting you no matter what's happening. It feels amazing," said Barnes in a live stream posted to Reddit.
Barnes says he feels "super blessed" to be in his position and feels he "got drafted by the right team."
"Like I tell people all the time, you got an NBA team, but it's like a city or state supporting you. But in Toronto, you got a whole country behind you, cheering you on, showing you love no matter what. It's amazing."
A commenter on Reddit replied to the post, writing,"'I got drafted by the RIGHT team' I could literally cry."
Another fan left a note on Barnes's authenticity, writing, "he's saying this on his personal twitch stream, not in an interview or something like that which means he isn't saying it for clout or whatever, this is how he actually feels."
"Pretty cool that he understands Canadian basketball fans, the Raptors really are our team and the whole country roots for them, and it's nice to see that he enjoys it here. Excited to see his and the team's progress next season."
