Ex-Raptor Defends Toronto After Sports Analyst Claims The City Can't Keep Black Superstars
"He's tripping."
Fox Sports analyst and commentator Chris Broussard has gotten himself into some hot water after questioning whether or not the Toronto Raptors can keep Black "superstar" NBA players.
On a July 4 segment of FS1's First Things First, while discussing the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant possibly moving to the Raptors, Broussard had a lot to say about the city, claiming that he doesn't think Durant will want to go to Toronto.
"I've visited there many times. Obviously, I was there covering the league. Great city, but [...] you know, it's not America, and you feel it when you're there. I'm telling you, especially as an African American. It's a different situation than African Americans are used to being in," said Broussard.
"I've talked to people in that organization, pre-Ujiri, about, 'Can they keep African American superstars here?'"
Broussard clarified his message in a tweet later that evening, writing, "I never said Blacks are 'treated worse in Toronto' than in America. Never! That's ridiculous. I said living there is different and 'not the same as living in America for Blacks.' Very diverse city. But just 8% Black. I love visiting Toronto. Visiting."
Former Raptor Rondae Hollis-Jefferson responded to a clip of Broussard's comments on Twitter, "Yeaaaa this a stretch… Canadians love you like you grew up there… he's tripping."
NBA veteran and former Raptor Darrick Martin also chimed in on Broussard's hot take of Toronto.
"Spoken like the [uninformed] person he is. I played for both the Vancouver Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors and my experience in those cities were amazing. Would not have mind being in either one of those cities for my entire 13 year NBA career," reads Martin's tweet.
