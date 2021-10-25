Masai Ujiri Reportedly Almost Left The Raptors For A Year Due To Some Major Drama
We almost lost Lowry and Ujiri in one year.
Masai Ujiri undeniably helped lead the Raptors to their first championship back in 2019, however, his time with the team was almost cut short this summer.
According to The Toronto Star, former Rogers Communications chair Edward Rogers began actively campaigning against the re-signing of Ujiri back in July after the two met up at the former chairman's Lake Rosseau cottage to discuss the future of the team.
Rogers reportedly told Larry Tanenbaum, MLSE chairman, that the Raptors president was "arrogant," failed to share his vision for the team and was accompanied by bodyguards (who reportedly turned out to be his driver and a videographer.)
He later called Ujiri up to tell him that he wasn't worth the money it would cost to renew his contract.
The phone call reportedly shook Masai, who was under the impression that the meeting went positively, so much that he considered taking a year off from the team. However, he was convinced to stay by other MLSE board members.
The beloved leader released a touching video back in August letting fans know he wasn't going anywhere.