Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Sports
toronto raptors

Masai Ujiri Reportedly Almost Left The Raptors For A Year Due To Some Major Drama

We almost lost Lowry and Ujiri in one year.

Masai Ujiri Reportedly Almost Left The Raptors For A Year Due To Some Major Drama
JohnTory | Twitter

Masai Ujiri undeniably helped lead the Raptors to their first championship back in 2019, however, his time with the team was almost cut short this summer.

According to The Toronto Star, former Rogers Communications chair Edward Rogers began actively campaigning against the re-signing of Ujiri back in July after the two met up at the former chairman's Lake Rosseau cottage to discuss the future of the team.

Rogers reportedly told Larry Tanenbaum, MLSE chairman, that the Raptors president was "arrogant," failed to share his vision for the team and was accompanied by bodyguards (who reportedly turned out to be his driver and a videographer.)

He later called Ujiri up to tell him that he wasn't worth the money it would cost to renew his contract.

The phone call reportedly shook Masai, who was under the impression that the meeting went positively, so much that he considered taking a year off from the team. However, he was convinced to stay by other MLSE board members.

The beloved leader released a touching video back in August letting fans know he wasn't going anywhere.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Lowry Says 'It Was Time' For Him To Leave TO But Wants The Raptors To Be 'Champions Again'

"We all were mutually agreed that it was time."

Raptors | Twitter

Kyle Lowry may not be a Raptor anymore, but his love for Toronto still runs championship deep.

The 35-year-old NBA star, who played with the team for nine seasons before being traded to the Heat back in August, recently opened up to The New York Times about the circumstances leading up to his departure.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Raptors Are Back & Drake Is Already Causing Problems (VIDEO)

A player from the other team got in a heated talk with the rapper.

Raptors | Twitter, Wwphoto | Dreamstime

The Toronto Raptors kicked off their emotional homecoming with a game against the Wizards on Wednesday night, welcoming back fans for the first time in over a year, and giving Drake the chance to be extra again.

Drizzy, who sat courtside at the game, managed to squeeze a technical foul out of Washington power forward Montrezl Harrell after the player appeared to be having a heated talk with Drake during the first half.

Keep Reading Show less

Raptors' Dalano Banton's Jersey Number Is A Tribute To The TTC Route He Always Used To Ride

He's a true Toronto boy.

Toronto Transit Commission | Facebook

Raptors player Dalano Banton has made it clear since being drafted that he's a local boy living the dream and the story behind his jersey number proves it.

According to Breakfast Television, Banton, who is originally from the Rexdale area, chose to rock the number 45 on his jersey as an homage to the Kipling bus route he used to travel on, which is probably the most Toronto thing he could do.

Keep Reading Show less

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Just How Much It Hurt When He Found Out He Was Traded From Toronto

"It hurt like sh*t."

@demar_derozan | Instagram, @demar_derozan | Instagram

DeMar DeRozan is now opening up about what he went through when he left the Toronto Raptors back in 2018.

In a video from the Bleacher Report, the former Raptors player sat down on Monday to discuss his infamous trade to the Spurs and the moments leading up to it.

Keep Reading Show less