Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Sports
toronto raptors

The Toronto Raptors Are Exploring The 6ix & Here Are 6 Spots You Could Bump Into Them

You could meet your fav player.

The Toronto Raptors Are Exploring The 6ix & Here Are 6 Spots You Could Bump Into Them
@ramenisshin | Instagram, @kardinalo | Instagram

The Toronto Raptors are finally back in the 6ix this season, and they've wasted no time getting reacquainted with their favourite spots.

The team's new roster has already been spotted doing everything from riding the TTC to grabbing a bite at some of the city's most beloved restaurants.

So, if you've always dreamed of meeting Pascal Siakam or other players, your chances are better than ever — all you have to do is frequent some of these joints.

Ramen Isshin

Twenty-seven-year-old Raptors rookie Yuta Watanabe was spotted visiting this acclaimed Toronto ramen spot, located at 421 College St., in October. So if you're a fan of noodles and the team, this might be a spot to check out.

The Real Jerk

Two of the Raptors' newest players, Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton, were spotted hanging out at beloved Caribbean restaurant The Real Jerk with Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall over the summer.

Toronto native Dalano Banton has revealed that he is spending this season showing his teammates some of his favourite spots around the 6ix.

Scotiabank Arena

This one might seem a little obvious, but if you hang around the arena ahead of games, there's always a chance you might spot some of your favourite players arriving.

Scotty Bons Caribbean Grill

Seriously, no one loves Caribbean food as much as Scottie Barnes, so if you're a stan for him, you might want to visit all of the city's best jerk spots.

The TTC

Even Raptors legends like Spicy P aren't above taking the TTC occasionally, so if you're a regular commuter, you might just bump into icon while paying your fare.

Back in September, Siakam took a streetcar for the very first time and had no idea he even needed to pay for the ride.

OVO Athletic Centre

Your chances of meeting a Raptor outside or near the place where they practice is undeniably higher than most. So next time you're near the Lakeshore, just make sure to keep your eyes peeled.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

The Toronto Raptors Just Revealed New Jerseys & They're Such A Throwback (PHOTOS)

The new uniforms are looking real sleek.

Raptors | Twitter

The Toronto Raptors are bringing back the gold and black colour scheme this season in honour of the NBA's 75th anniversary.

The team unveiled their new City Edition jerseys, which also feature the old school Raptors dinosaur logo, via Twitter on Monday with the tagline "Old School x New School."

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Raptors Dressed Up For Halloween & Went All Out With Their Costumes (PHOTOS)

Scottie Barnes wasn't playing around.

raptors | Twitter

The Toronto Raptors were clearly feeling the spooky spirit this Halloween and had some totally extra costume ideas.

The team was seen having a real-life monster mash, hosted by none other than Spicy P himself, or should we say "McLovin."

Keep Reading Show less

DeMar DeRozan Says He Was Shocked By The Cold & French When First Coming To Canada

"I didn't know how to dress. I'd never been to the cold."

Raptors | Twitter, Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

DeMar DeRozan is pretty much an honorary Canadian these days, but the former Raptors player wasn't always so comfortable hanging out in the True North.

DeRozan opened up in a video from the Bleacher Report earlier this month about his initial reaction and fears after being drafted by Toronto back in 2009.

Keep Reading Show less

Masai Ujiri Reportedly Almost Left The Raptors For A Year Due To Some Major Drama

We almost lost Lowry and Ujiri in one year.

JohnTory | Twitter

Masai Ujiri undeniably helped lead the Raptors to their first championship back in 2019, however, his time with the team was almost cut short this summer.

According to The Toronto Star, former Rogers Communications chair Edward Rogers began actively campaigning against the re-signing of Ujiri back in July after the two met up at the former chairman's Lake Rosseau cottage to discuss the future of the team.

Keep Reading Show less