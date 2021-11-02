The Toronto Raptors Are Exploring The 6ix & Here Are 6 Spots You Could Bump Into Them
You could meet your fav player.
The Toronto Raptors are finally back in the 6ix this season, and they've wasted no time getting reacquainted with their favourite spots.
The team's new roster has already been spotted doing everything from riding the TTC to grabbing a bite at some of the city's most beloved restaurants.
So, if you've always dreamed of meeting Pascal Siakam or other players, your chances are better than ever — all you have to do is frequent some of these joints.
Ramen Isshin
Twenty-seven-year-old Raptors rookie Yuta Watanabe was spotted visiting this acclaimed Toronto ramen spot, located at 421 College St., in October. So if you're a fan of noodles and the team, this might be a spot to check out.
The Real Jerk
Two of the Raptors' newest players, Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton, were spotted hanging out at beloved Caribbean restaurant The Real Jerk with Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall over the summer.
Toronto native Dalano Banton has revealed that he is spending this season showing his teammates some of his favourite spots around the 6ix.
Scotiabank Arena
This one might seem a little obvious, but if you hang around the arena ahead of games, there's always a chance you might spot some of your favourite players arriving.
Scotty Bons Caribbean Grill
Seriously, no one loves Caribbean food as much as Scottie Barnes, so if you're a stan for him, you might want to visit all of the city's best jerk spots.
The TTC
Even Raptors legends like Spicy P aren't above taking the TTC occasionally, so if you're a regular commuter, you might just bump into icon while paying your fare.
Back in September, Siakam took a streetcar for the very first time and had no idea he even needed to pay for the ride.
OVO Athletic Centre
Your chances of meeting a Raptor outside or near the place where they practice is undeniably higher than most. So next time you're near the Lakeshore, just make sure to keep your eyes peeled.