Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He's The 'Old Angry Man' & 'Jerk' Of The Team
VanVleet is already taking over leadership duties.
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet has some big shoes to fill this year, and he's got no time to buddy around with the team's rookies.
The 27-year-old NBA star told reporters during a post-game interview on Wednesday that he's become somewhat of a drill sergeant to his new teammates.
"I'm a stickler, I'm a jerk, I'm that old angry man, if you can believe that at 27, for this team," VanVleet said.
"I'm kind of the guy that's barking all day. These guys are playing their butts off, and they're playing hard. And we're flying around, and we got to keep it going."
"I love these guys," the player continued. "These guys aren't afraid, they aren't shy, we go out there we play hard. As a point guard, you try to just instill that mentality and your personality on the team [...] it's been easy for me this year."
The father of two appears to be taking over as the team's de facto leader following the loss of longtime Raptors veteran and icon Kyle Lowry over the summer.