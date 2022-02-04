The Raptors Are Reacting To Fred VanVleet's NBA All-Star Bid & It's Getting Super Emotional
Lowry, Drake, and DeRozan are so pumped!
There's going to be a new NBA All-Star coming from the 6ix this year and it's none other than Fred VanVleet!
On Thursday, February 3, the NBA revealed the reserve players that will grace the All-Star lineup this year, and among the lucky few is none other than the Raptor's guard.
VanVleet's teammates shared their reactions as soon as the news broke, and they're all so wholesome.
Former All-Star Pascal Siakam bombarded VanVleet with bear hugs along with other teammates before the Raptors played against the Chicago Bulls on February 3.
Drake and his son Adonis also gave him a standing O when they heard the news.
Freddy got a standing O from Toronto\u2019s very own! \n\n#WeTheNorth | #NBAAllStarpic.twitter.com/2yYHYeIshp— NBA Canada (@NBA Canada) 1643936939
Former Raptor Kyle Lowry was quick to give VanVleet a much-deserved shout-out during a press conference.
"Shout out to VanVleet. My young buck. All-Star," he said.
VanVleet first came into the NBA as an undrafted player but quickly rose up the ranks to become one of the most valued players on the Raptors lineup, who's been with the franchise since 2016.
God is the greatest! Thankful for everyone who has been apart of the journey so far! Definitely more to come. Appreciate all the love & support \n\nBET ON YOURSELF— Fred VanVleet (@Fred VanVleet) 1643953889
"God is the greatest! Thankful for everyone who has been apart of the journey so far! Definitely more to come. Appreciate all the love & support," VanVleet tweeted out today.
Former Raptor DeMar DeRozan sent Freddy some love on his Instagram story, calling him his "brother for life."
Other fans online were quick to show their support for him.
So happy for you man!!! I cannot wait till Scotiabank Arena is at capacity so you receive the proper send-off to the All-Star Game!! #wethenorth #betonyourself— Oz (@Oz) 1643983900
"So happy for you man!!! I cannot wait till Scotiabank Arena is at capacity so you receive the proper send-off to the All-Star Game!! #wethenorth #betonyourself," one tweet read.
Congratulations Fred! We so appreciate you here in Toronto! Go and show everyone what that bet has paid off for you!— melissa flick (@melissa flick) 1643985490
"Congratulations Fred! We so appreciate you here in Toronto! Go and show everyone what bet has paid off for you!" another user said.
If you want to see Toronto's newest All-Star in action, the Raptors play against the Atlanta Hawks for a home game tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Sports venues like Scotiabank Arena are currently allowed to seat up to 500 guests according to the province's COVID-19 guidelines.
Congrats Freddy!
