Raptors Fans Are Being Kicked Out Of Scotiabank Arena For Not Wearing Their Masks

Unless you're eating or drinking, you have to be masked.

Paul Savaria | Dreamstime

If you're a die-hard Raptors fan, you'll want to start wearing your mask properly if you want to watch the entire game. Scotiabank Arena has started to crack down on mask mandates and is kicking people out of the venue who aren't following the rules.

According to the Toronto Star, the number of Raptors fans ejected from the arena saw a slight uptick this week after 17 non-compliers were kicked out during the team's Tuesday faceoff against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This number exceeded the 14 people expelled from the previous home game, against the Golden State Warriors on December 18 — the same day that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment's (MLSE) new Operation Mask Up (Or Out) campaign came into effect.

The campaign aims to implement stricter mask enforcement to crack down on anyone refusing to wear face coverings, with an exception for those actively eating or drinking.

"Failure to observe proper mask wearing will result in one warning, after which any offense will result in eviction from the venue," an excerpt from the announcement reads.

Scotiabank Arena warns that fans are required to keep their nose, mouth and chin covered at all times while inside.

Ontario capacity limits currently require large venues to operate at 50%, a rule that was put in place to help curb the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

"This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn," government officials stated on December 15, 2021.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

