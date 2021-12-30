Raptors Fans Are Being Kicked Out Of Scotiabank Arena For Not Wearing Their Masks
Unless you're eating or drinking, you have to be masked.
If you're a die-hard Raptors fan, you'll want to start wearing your mask properly if you want to watch the entire game. Scotiabank Arena has started to crack down on mask mandates and is kicking people out of the venue who aren't following the rules.
According to the Toronto Star, the number of Raptors fans ejected from the arena saw a slight uptick this week after 17 non-compliers were kicked out during the team's Tuesday faceoff against the Philadelphia 76ers.
This number exceeded the 14 people expelled from the previous home game, against the Golden State Warriors on December 18 — the same day that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment's (MLSE) new Operation Mask Up (Or Out) campaign came into effect.
Important information for those attending tonight\u2019s @Raptors game: Masks must be worn at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Only one warning will be issued. A second offense will result in ejection from the venue.\n\nFor more information, visit: http://www.scotiabankarena.com/backinaction\u00a0pic.twitter.com/TWpynckgy0— Scotiabank Arena (@Scotiabank Arena) 1639846834
The campaign aims to implement stricter mask enforcement to crack down on anyone refusing to wear face coverings, with an exception for those actively eating or drinking.
"Failure to observe proper mask wearing will result in one warning, after which any offense will result in eviction from the venue," an excerpt from the announcement reads.
Scotiabank Arena warns that fans are required to keep their nose, mouth and chin covered at all times while inside.
Ontario capacity limits currently require large venues to operate at 50%, a rule that was put in place to help curb the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
"This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn," government officials stated on December 15, 2021.
