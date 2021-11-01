The Toronto Raptors Just Revealed New Jerseys & They're Such A Throwback (PHOTOS)
The new uniforms are looking real sleek.
The Toronto Raptors are bringing back the gold and black colour scheme this season in honour of the NBA's 75th anniversary.
The team unveiled their new City Edition jerseys, which also feature the old school Raptors dinosaur logo, via Twitter on Monday with the tagline "Old School x New School."
Old School x New School #WeTheNorth https://t.co/XZcwswtYS7— Toronto Raptors (@Toronto Raptors) 1635777742.0
The jerseys appear to be a combination of the team's iconic OVO jersey and the original logo design.
The OG raptor can be seen on the front of the jersey, with Toronto written above it. However, the black and gold colour scheme gives it a fresh new look with a small tribute towards Drake.
On top of that, the team also seems to pay tribute to Canada, with a maple leaf embedded onto the waistband of the new shorts.
Take a closer look at the @Raptors 2021-22 City Edition uniform! 👀 https://t.co/YPebLkTxNP— NBA Canada (@NBA Canada) 1635777855.0
Raptors rookie and local Dalano Banton was used as the showcase model.
Anyone looking to catch a glimpse of the jerseys should tune into the Raptors game against the Knicks on Monday night, which will honour the 75th anniversary of the Toronto Huskies loss to New York.