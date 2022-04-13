Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

toronto raptors

The Raptors' Iconic Jurassic Park Is Finally Reopening This Weekend & Here's How To Get In

You'll have to register beforehand.

Toronto Staff Writer
Fans gathered during the 2019 Raptors championship in Toronto.

Fans gathered during the 2019 Raptors championship in Toronto.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Crowds of Raptors fans will once again be able to flock to Jurassic Park on Saturday, April 16, in the wake of loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the Scotiabank Arena, those wishing to attend the event will now be required to secure a spot virtually before Saturday night's game.

Fans who wish to attend the so-called Raptors Tailgates at Maples Leafs Square will need to obtain their mobile pass by registering via the arena's website.

"Mobile passes are new this year to enhance the fan experience by decreasing lineups and wait times," an excerpt from the site reads. "Your spot in the Tailgate is subject to availability if arriving after tip off."

Hate going to big events alone? Thankfully, each fan will be able to obtain up to four passes, with each single-use QR code admitting one person.

However, it's also worth noting that the passes are non-transferable and cannot be sold for any value.

The Raptors are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in round one, game one of the NBA playoffs on April 16 at 6:00 p.m.

The event will mark the first time Toronto has hosted a playoff game at the Scotiabank Arena since their 2019 NBA championship. Their last series in 2020 was held in the Florida Bubble.

Only time will tell if the team will be able to generate the same level of fan excitement that helped propel them into becoming champs. Still, the reopening of Jurassic Park will undoubtedly boost morale.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

