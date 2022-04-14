Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
dinosaur

A Whole Bunch Of Dinosaurs Are Walking Around Downtown Toronto & It's Absolutely Hilarious

They're migrating 🦖⁠.

Toronto Associate Editor
Inflatable dinosaurs in downtown Toronto.

Inflatable dinosaurs in downtown Toronto.

Alison Millington | Narcity

If you're an avid walker in downtown Toronto, then you ought to see a strange thing or two on your strolls that makes you question what the heck is going on.

This week, you can spot a whole bunch of dinosaurs strolling down the streets of Toronto in big groups, and it's hilarious.

If you're lucky enough, you may have spotted these inflatable dinosaurs on your walk to work on Thursday morning or even on your stroll through the Eaton Centre on Wednesday because they were spotted at the mall, University Avenue, Bay Street and more.

@alimillington

Dino attack downtown #toronto #raptors #dinosaurs

A TikTok user walking in the Eaton Centre on Wednesday morning claimed to be from out of town and asked his viewers, "if this happens every single day down here."

The TikToker says, "They are everywhere," and thought they were just around the Scotiabank Arena, but he was most definitely wrong, as he captured them walking all around the mall.

@brecarperuns

Just your casual Wednesday morning in Toronto.

A Twitter user captured the animals while on the TTC on Wednesday at 10:54 a.m., saying, "A bunch of dinos walking around downtown Toronto! My toddler nephews would love this!"

Don't worry, the dinosaurs don't look like they are invading downtown Toronto, but this TikToker might just believe that. "What happens when dinosaurs are invading downtown Toronto" the TikTok reads.

@roxiemie

Dinosaurs on downtown 🇨🇦 #fyp #toronto #dinosaurs #raptors

In another Twitter post, they were spotted by Ryerson University at Yonge and Dundas. "A clear sign that spring is here," the tweet reads.

It is unclear whether the dinosaurs have any relation to The Raptors finally making it to the playoffs since their 2019 NBA championship, but many online users believe so.

But, whether you're a Raptors fan looking forward to finally going back to Jurassic Park to support the team this weekend, or you have a little hint of Ross Geller's dinosaur enthusiasm in you, then this scene in the 6ix has definitely brought a smile to your face.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...