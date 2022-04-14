A Whole Bunch Of Dinosaurs Are Walking Around Downtown Toronto & It's Absolutely Hilarious
They're migrating 🦖.
If you're an avid walker in downtown Toronto, then you ought to see a strange thing or two on your strolls that makes you question what the heck is going on.
This week, you can spot a whole bunch of dinosaurs strolling down the streets of Toronto in big groups, and it's hilarious.
If you're lucky enough, you may have spotted these inflatable dinosaurs on your walk to work on Thursday morning or even on your stroll through the Eaton Centre on Wednesday because they were spotted at the mall, University Avenue, Bay Street and more.
A TikTok user walking in the Eaton Centre on Wednesday morning claimed to be from out of town and asked his viewers, "if this happens every single day down here."
The TikToker says, "They are everywhere," and thought they were just around the Scotiabank Arena, but he was most definitely wrong, as he captured them walking all around the mall.
A Twitter user captured the animals while on the TTC on Wednesday at 10:54 a.m., saying, "A bunch of dinos walking around downtown Toronto! My toddler nephews would love this!"
A bunch of dinos walking around downtown Toronto! My toddler nephews would love this!pic.twitter.com/1wxPPelaCp— AMY CHYAN | \u9322\u5f65\u9716 (@AMY CHYAN | \u9322\u5f65\u9716) 1649861654
Don't worry, the dinosaurs don't look like they are invading downtown Toronto, but this TikToker might just believe that. "What happens when dinosaurs are invading downtown Toronto" the TikTok reads.
In another Twitter post, they were spotted by Ryerson University at Yonge and Dundas. "A clear sign that spring is here," the tweet reads.
A clear sign that spring is here: Toronto's velociraptors running around downtown. pic.twitter.com/KgDizcMUdg— Jo\u00ebl (@Jo\u00ebl) 1649860247
It is unclear whether the dinosaurs have any relation to The Raptors finally making it to the playoffs since their 2019 NBA championship, but many online users believe so.
But, whether you're a Raptors fan looking forward to finally going back to Jurassic Park to support the team this weekend, or you have a little hint of Ross Geller's dinosaur enthusiasm in you, then this scene in the 6ix has definitely brought a smile to your face.