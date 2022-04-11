Shaq Thinks The Raptors Will Get 'Swept' During The Playoffs & It's So Blunt (VIDEO)
"Write it down."
The Raptors appeared to have finally shed their underdog title after becoming champions in 2019, but a few big names are already writing them off ahead of the 2022 playoffs.
Basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal made his thoughts on Toronto crystal clear during an appearance on NBA on TNT shared by Sportsnet over the weekend after host Ernie Johnson speculated on the team's upcoming match against the 76ers.
"Philly's going to have a battle with Toronto," Johnson said before being cut off by a less-than-enthusiastic Shaq.
"No way," the legendary baller said. "Toronto is getting swept. Write it down."
To add insult to injury, Shaq praised the 76ers star player Joel Embiid while shouting out his recent scoring title.
Thankfully for Toronto die-hards, fellow NBA powerhouse Charles Barkley quickly came to the Raptors' defence praising the team's new roster.
"I know people down here in the States don't get to see Toronto play a lot, but they, in my opinion, got the best rookie. His name is Scottie Barnes. He is fantastic," Barkley chimed in.
The Raptors finished the season with 48 wins after landing a stunning 10-point victory over the Hawks last week, securing the team's first playoffs spot in two years.
The news is even more exciting than usual for fans, mainly because Toronto hasn't hosted a playoff game at Scotiabank Arena since their NBA championship.
Hopefully, Shaq's cutting criticism will motivate both fans and the team to show the world what they are made of. After all, Kazaam doesn't know everything.