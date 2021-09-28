Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
drake

Drake's OVO Is Launching An Entirely NBA-Themed Collection & It's As Fresh As You'd Expect

Do you think OG Anunoby's OVO logo will make an appearance? 🤔

Drake's OVO Is Launching An Entirely NBA-Themed Collection & It's As Fresh As You'd Expect
@welcomeovo | Instagram, @welcomeovo | Instagram

Here's another reason to get excited about the upcoming NBA season: Drake's brand, OVO, is launching an NBA-themed collection just before the pro-ballers hit the courts.

October's Very Own is linking up with the NBA to drop an exclusive capsule collection and the brand says it will celebrate "six iconic World Champion franchises."

The World Champions Collection will feature the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat (a.k.a. Kyle Lowry's new team), the New York Knicks, and of course, the Toronto Raptors.

There will be embroidered Varsity Jackets with all the logos you would hope for, 59Fifty New Era fitted hats, heavyweight carded fleece, short- and long-sleeved shirts, and cotton terry sideline towels.

Drizzy even tapped rappers Chief Keef, Drakeo the Ruler, and Bobby Schmurda to model the new threads.

The World Champions Collection is set to drop on the OVO site tomorrow, September 29. Now, do you think any of the Raptor's drawn OVO logos will make the cut?

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Raptors' Pascal Siakam Took The TTC For The First Time & Had No Idea He Had To Pay (VIDEO)

"Oh man, you've got to pay for this? For real?"

Pascal Siakam | YouTube

The Raptors' Pascal Siakam has been in Toronto for a little over five years now, and yet he is still experiencing some of the city's most iconic features for the first time.

The NBA star posted a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday capturing his return to the 6ix after spending the last season in Tampa.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Just Invested In Dave's Hot Chicken & Maybe We Can Call Him Spicy Papi Now

Drake's Hot Chicken...? 🍗

@champagnepapi | Instagram, Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Maybe it's the best (chicken) he's ever had? Drake just bought into the well-loved chicken restaurant chain, Dave's Hot Chicken.

Drizzy invested some major dough into the fast-food chain, as Bloomberg reports he will own less than 50% of the company. So far, there are two locations in the 6ix — one in midtown on Yonge Street, and another on Queen Street West.

Keep Reading Show less

New Ryerson Class Is All About Drake & The Weeknd & You'll Learn Everything From OVO To XO

Here's what students can expect.

@theweeknd | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

If you're a major stan of Drake and The Weeknd, Ryerson will soon be offering a class all about these Toronto icons.

Ryerson or "X University" — which will soon have an official name change — will be hosting a course called "Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd" by Dalton Higgins this coming winter semester in 2022. Dalton Higgins is an award-winning hip-hop journalist and pop culture lecturer who has authored six books, including the definitive biography of Drizzy, Far From Over: The Music and Life of Drake.

Keep Reading Show less

Scottie Barnes Is Already In Love With Toronto & He's Feeling Like 'A Raptor For Real'

"There's nobody like Toronto Raptors fans," Barnes wrote.

@ya.boy.scottie | Instagram, @kardinalo | Instagram

The Raptors' team looks very different this year but the newest drafts to the team seem to already be fitting in just fine. Scottie Barnes just shared his love for Toronto and the team in an unofficial love letter.

"I'm still waiting for it all to feel real, man. It's crazy," Barnes started off in his article published to The Player's Tribune. "It's like the first semester of school when everything's going by so fast."

Keep Reading Show less