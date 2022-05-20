NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
j cole

Rapper J. Cole Just Joined A Toronto Basketball Team & Drake Gave Him A Shoutout

Here's where you can catch him on the court! 🏀

Toronto Associate Editor
J. Cole. Right: Drake.

J. Cole. Right: Drake.

Kee1992 | Wikimedia Commons,@champagnepapi | Instagram

Looks like Drake won't be the only musician that Torontonians can see courtside at a basketball game (though it will be for a completely different team).

Rapper Jermaine Lamarr Cole (better known as J. Cole) just signed off to be part of the Scarborough Shooting Stars, according to a tweet put out by the Canadian Elite Basketball League on May 19.

Per Sportsnet, Cole started off his pro basketball career just last year when he was part of the Rwanda-based Patriots Basketball Club of the Basketball Africa League.

Drizzy gave J. Cole a shoutout on his Instagram story following the announcement, with a side-eye emoji next to the team's name. So who knows, maybe Drake will hop between cheering for the Raps and the Shooting Stars now.

Cole will play as a guard for the team, which is owned by one of the founding members of OVO, Nicholas "Niko" Carino, and Sam Ibrahim one of the founding members behind Playground Global. The Scarborough team is the first franchise in the GTA to join the CEBL, and they will be playing for the first time in the league this season.

But, fans who want to see the rapper sink some hoops might not see him on the court right away.

Cole is lined up to perform at the Governors Ball in New York and Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee in June, which conflicts with the basketball team's games against the Edmonton Stingers on June 12 and the Fraser Valley Bandits on June 18.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...