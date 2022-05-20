Rapper J. Cole Just Joined A Toronto Basketball Team & Drake Gave Him A Shoutout
Here's where you can catch him on the court! 🏀
Looks like Drake won't be the only musician that Torontonians can see courtside at a basketball game (though it will be for a completely different team).
Rapper Jermaine Lamarr Cole (better known as J. Cole) just signed off to be part of the Scarborough Shooting Stars, according to a tweet put out by the Canadian Elite Basketball League on May 19.
Per Sportsnet, Cole started off his pro basketball career just last year when he was part of the Rwanda-based Patriots Basketball Club of the Basketball Africa League.
Drizzy gave J. Cole a shoutout on his Instagram story following the announcement, with a side-eye emoji next to the team's name. So who knows, maybe Drake will hop between cheering for the Raps and the Shooting Stars now.
Cole will play as a guard for the team, which is owned by one of the founding members of OVO, Nicholas "Niko" Carino, and Sam Ibrahim one of the founding members behind Playground Global. The Scarborough team is the first franchise in the GTA to join the CEBL, and they will be playing for the first time in the league this season.
But, fans who want to see the rapper sink some hoops might not see him on the court right away.
Cole is lined up to perform at the Governors Ball in New York and Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee in June, which conflicts with the basketball team's games against the Edmonton Stingers on June 12 and the Fraser Valley Bandits on June 18.