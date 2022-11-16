OVO Just Launched A New Collection Of Raptors Gear & It's A Big '90s Vibe (PHOTOS)
Prices range from $50 to $1000.
If you live and breathe all things Toronto Raptors and OVO, you can kiss your savings goodbye because a new collection dropped on Wednesday, and the merch looks stunning.
According to Maple Leaf Sports And Entertainment (MSLE), the two giants, along with clothing company Mitchell & Ness, have created the "Draft Day Capsule Collection," a line of merch that pays homage to the Raptors 1995 season.
The Raptors' first-ever draft in the mid-90s inspired the limited-edition drop, and iconic franchise figures such as Damon Stoudamire, O.G. Anunoby and Superfan Nav Bhatia are taking part in its promotion.
The collection includes various items such as jerseys, jackets, beanies and hoodies, all of which are available in black, grey and purple colour schemes:
- "OVO® / Mitchell & Ness/ Raptors Longsleeve - $130
- OVO® / Mitchell & Ness/ Raptors OG Hoodie - $200
- OVO® / Mitchell & Ness/ Raptors City Hoodie - $200
- OVO® / Mitchell & Ness/ Raptors Snapback - $70
- OVO® / Mitchell & Ness/ Raptors Swingman Jersey - $300
- OVO® / Mitchell & Ness/ Raptors Basketball Short - $240
- OVO® / Mitchell & Ness/ Raptors Team Jacket - $1,000
- OVO® / Mitchell & Ness/ Raptors T-Shirt - $75
- OVO® / Mitchell & Ness/ Raptors Beanie - $60
- OVO® / Mitchell & Ness/ Raptors Tote Bag - $50."
The Draft Day Collection launched globally at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 via OVO and Real Sports Apparel both in-store and online.