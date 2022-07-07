Here's How You Can Become The Next Toronto Raptors & Maple Leafs National Anthem Singer
Get those vocal cords ready!
Do you love singing, and are you actually good at it? If you answered yes to both questions, you might want to keep reading.
So, listen up because Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) are looking for someone to sing the national anthem at professional sporting events and the deadline is approaching.
MLSE posted on Instagram asking the public if they have what it takes to sing the national anthem at a professional sporting event.
You've got to be real — there's a significant difference between being able to sing in the shower and singing the national anthem in front of a massive crowd of sports fans. But, honestly, if Drake can do it, so can you.
MLSE has opened their auditions to the public and is looking for "talented and enthusiastic individuals to be part of this proud tradition."
If you've been to any sporting events in the Scotiabank Arena, you probably heard Martina Ortiz Luis's angelic voice from the bleachers. It is not apparent whether she is leaving the gig or if MLSE wants more singers, but if this is the standard that's set, then sheesh, it's a high one.
Auditioning for this awesome, life-changing gig is a simple process. All you have to do is submit an acapella video demo with no background music to anthemauditions@mlse.com.
It is worth noting that they're looking for applicants to submit a video of them singing both the Canadian and American national anthems, so you better start searching for those lyrics and fast.
The deadline to submit is July 27, 2022, so get those cameras out and remember to warm up your vocal cords before sending in your final audition.