Colin Hanks Shared Why Canada Is 'Bada*ss' & Sang the Anthem In Under 60 Seconds (VIDEO)
Now that's some true patriot love!
Colin Hanks may not be Canadian, but he has a huge amount of love for the Great White North and, in particular, our national anthem.
The American actor and son of iconic actor Tom Hanks recently sat down on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he explained the unexpected way he got into "Oh Canada."
"Colin, Canada holds a very special place in your heart," Corden said.
"Yes it does," shared Hanks, noting that he was a "massive hockey fan growing up" and went to games all the time which is where he fell in love with the anthem.
"I think it's just a beautiful anthem, I just think it sounds great," Hanks said. "Not only do I have it memorized but I can say it in under a minute.
"Go on then," Corden encouraged him, before Hanks launched into a very quick version of the song.
After his — somewhat breathless — finish followed by cheers from the audience, he also had another compliment for the song.
“And let it be noted, they recently changed the lyrics to the national anthem," Hanks shared. "The lyric was, 'O Canada, our home and native land, true patriot love, in all thy sons command.'"
"And they recently just changed the 'son's command’ to ‘in all of us command.' Why? Because Canada is bada*s."
"I love that," said Corden, about the use of inclusive language.
Since 1980, there were 12 bills introduced in the House of Commons to remove the reference to "sons" which some said was discriminatory, according to CBC.
In 2018, the anthem became gender-neutral after legislation altering the lyrics received royal assent.
"I thought it was like "sun," like in the sky," said guest MacKenzie Davis, who is Canadian. "We're all learning a lot about Canada tonight!"
He also chatted about his new show The Offer, which is about the making of The Godfather, and some of the trouble they had making the film back in the day, like being actually threatened by the mafia.
The more you know!