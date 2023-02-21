Jully Black Says She 'Sang The Facts' After Swapping 'O Canada' Lyric To 'On Native Land'
Jully Black recently made headlines for swapping a lyric in the Canadian national anthem at the 2023 NBA All-Star game and she stands by her message.
Instead of singing "Our home and native land," the Juno-award-winning musician sang "Our home on native land."
"I sang the facts," she said while appearing on CBC'sThe National on Monday, February 20.
"We are walking, breathing, living, experiencing life on native land. On Indigenous land."
Later in the interview, Black was in tears when she recounted a friend's reaction to her lyric switch-up.
"I didn't know how much it would mean to him, but now I do," she shared. "And to every person who has lived generationally through being Indigenous and just wants the world to know that their lived experience matters."
On her Instagram, Black reshared a post from "friend and long-time collaborator" Roy Perreault about how her actions made him feel.
"I am Indigenous, Ojibwe, First Nations. My ancestors were the first people on Canadian and American soil," Perrault wrote. "Need I say more? If I need to say more in order for you to understand the significance of this post, please remember it is not about you."
"Allies taking a stance on a global platform for you and your entire community and for the land we share is an entirely different, higher level of understanding and powerful show of support."
He also reminded people that politics aside, Black's performance of the anthem "kicked ALL THE ASSES."
"It was Church, it was R&B, it was fully, deeply soulFULL; her unique blend of technique, power, range, performance, and connection left us stunned. My soul left the chat when she hit those runs. I mean, #CHILLS, right?"
