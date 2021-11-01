The Toronto Raptors Dressed Up For Halloween & Went All Out With Their Costumes (PHOTOS)
Scottie Barnes wasn't playing around.
The Toronto Raptors were clearly feeling the spooky spirit this Halloween and had some totally extra costume ideas.
The team was seen having a real-life monster mash, hosted by none other than Spicy P himself, or should we say "McLovin."
Siakam played tribute to the movie Superbad with his spot-on glasses, brown vest and Hawaii ID.
Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes showed his commitment to the team isn't limited to the court, going all out with his Joker costume. The player was spotted with a full face of makeup and even had the perfect creepy stare to go with it.
Meanwhile, other team members showed up sporting a variety of masks to get into the spooky season, including a Jason mask.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Halloween party without one person hacking their way into a last-minute costume, like Nick Nurse's Dude With A Sign outfit.
The coach was spotted in a casual outfit, holding up a sign that read, "LOL, SMH, TTYL." He also had another sign that read, "Don't show up with a half-a**ed costume."
This isn't the first time the Raptors have gone all out for Halloween. Fred VanVleet pulled out all the stops last year with his family in matching Star Wars costumes.