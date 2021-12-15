Trending Tags

Ontario Is Lowering Capacity Limits At A Bunch Of Spots Starting This Saturday

The government says it's to "further strengthen its response to Omicron."

FordNation | Facebook, Matthew Benoit | Dreamstime

The next concert or sporting event that you catch in Ontario is about to look a little different starting this weekend thanks to shrinking capacity limits.

In the same announcement where the Ford government unveiled its updated plan for its vaccine rollout for booster doses, Ontario also revealed it will also be implementing stricter public health measures provincewide.

"To further strengthen its response to Omicron, effective December 18, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. Ontario is introducing capacity limits of 50 per cent in indoor entertainment venues, meeting and event spaces as well as sports venues with a indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people," government officials wrote in the December 15 statement.

These capacity restrictions will also impact concert venues, movie theatres, museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, casinos, bingo halls, festivals, landmarks, historic sites, studio audiences in media productions, botanical gardens and other similar attractions.

"This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn," government officials added.

As of December 7, the Ford administration announced it would be continuing the pause its reopening plan indefinitely, which means capacity limits at higher-risk settings like nightclubs and strip clubs would still remain.

Later that week, on December 10, the Ontario government revealed other measures that are set to take place in the province, including strengthening its proof of vaccination requirements.

Over the past month or so, multiple health regions across Ontario have already tightened their public health measures due to a rise of COVID-19 cases as well as increased concern for the new Omicron variant.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

