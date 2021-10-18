Trending Tags

toronto raptors

The Raptors' Fred VanVleet Opened Up About Being At His 'Lowest Point' While Playing In Tampa

"I never want to do that again," the NBA star said.

The Raptors' Fred VanVleet Opened Up About Being At His 'Lowest Point' While Playing In Tampa
Fred VanVleet | Instagram, Toronto Raptors | Instagram

NBA star Fred VanVleet pulled no punches when talking about the harsh realities he faced while playing as a Raptor in Tampa, and what it means to be back in Toronto.

VanVleet, who slogged through a nine-game losing streak with his teammates last March, recently opened up to TSN about the emotional toll it took on him.

"Outside of real stuff in the real world, that was probably the lowest point I've ever had, mentally, physically," the 27-year-old admitted.

The Raptors spent 19 months isolating in Tampa before getting the green light to return home to Toronto by the Canadian government — a saving grace that VanVleet appears not to be taking for granted, especially after sitting out the playoff season.

"All of those things were just a big reminder of how much we should appreciate what we have on a daily basis, and to never go through that again. That's what I told myself. I never want to do that again," he added.

Tickets To See The Raptors Play At Scotiabank Arena Are Now On Sale & The Prices Are Wild

K, but which game will Drake attend? 👀

Wwphoto | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Chrismas came early for the 6ix! Tickets to all 41 Toronto Raptors home games are now available on Ticketmaster and they range anywhere from super cheap to guess-I'm-not-paying-rent-this-month expensive.

Chrismas came early for the 6ix! Tickets to all 41 Toronto Raptors home games are now available on Ticketmaster and they range anywhere from super cheap to guess-I'm-not-paying-rent-this-month expensive.

Drake Outed Kawhi’s True Feelings About Toronto During Last Night’s Raptors Game

Drake also revealed that "we definitely miss him for sure."

@laclippers | Instagram, @raptors | Instagram

Drake seemingly exposed Kawhi Leonard's true feelings about Toronto during the Raptors game against Houston last night, and they're surprisingly wholesome.

Drizzy, who briefly took over broadcasting duties during Monday night's game, revealed that the Board Man misses his Canadian fans and the city itself.

Unvaxxed NBA Players Who Break Quarantine Rules In Toronto Could Go To Jail For 6 Months

Players could also face huge fines.

Richard Eriksson | Flickr

Unvaxxed NBA players who break quarantine rules in Toronto could now face prison time due to Canada's COVID-19 restrictions.

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted on Wednesday that unvaccinated players caught breaching their mandated quarantine in Toronto will face criminal charges.

Goran Dragić Won't Stop Apologizing For Dissing The Raptors & It's Super Canadian

"I did apologize and I want to apologize right now, too."

Toronto Raptors | YouTube

Toronto's new player Goran Dragić seems to be adopting some Canadian traits this week after being caught apologizing once again for his now-infamous Raptors comments.

The NBA veteran admitted to reporters during Raptors Media Day on Monday that he still feels bad about dissing the organization last month, especially since his new teammates have been nothing but welcoming.

