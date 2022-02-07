Sections

toronto raptors

Fred VanVleet Just Got Engaged & Even Drake Is Freaking Out (PHOTOS)

"It feels so surreal to finally be marrying my best friend and soul mate of 12 years."

Toronto Staff Writer
Fred VanVleet Just Got Engaged & Even Drake Is Freaking Out (PHOTOS)
@fredvanvleet | Instagram

Grab your tissues, sports fans! Over the weekend, Fred VanVleet proposed to his longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children, Shontai Neal, and let's just say that news of the engagement didn't go unnoticed.

VanVleet and Neal, who have been dating since high school, announced the wholesome news via Instagram on Sunday, sparking praise from big names, including Drake and former Raptors teammates, Norman Powell and Danny Green.

"My twin on a roll this week congrats family," Drake commented while referencing the two's uncanny resemblance, which bonded them during the team's 2019 championship.

"Love to see it," Norman Powell commented.

By the looks of the photos posted on Neal's Instagram, Freddie spared no expense filling what looks to be a luxurious downtown condo with roses and candles for the occasion.

"I am literally the happiest girl in the world right now. This is seriously the best feeling ever, I am on cloud 9. It feels so surreal to finally be marrying my best friend and soul mate of 12 years. Everything about this night was amazing. Thank you for everything babe, I love you so much," Neal wrote in her Instagram post.

Again, Champagne Papi might not be wrong, VanVleet is definitely on a roll.

Last Thursday, the NBA announced the players that would grace the All-Star lineup this year, and the beloved Raptors guard was amongst them.

VanVleet's teammates were quick to share their reactions after the news broke out, and as you can imagine, it was pretty darn wholesome. Not bad for a player who went undrafted back in 2016.

