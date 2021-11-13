Fred VanVleet Just Got Fined $15k For His Celebration In The Last Raptors Game (VIDEO)
And it's not hard to see why. 😳
Toronto Raptors fans all across the world likely celebrated when Fred VanVleet drained a game-winning three-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, November 11 — however, most of them likely weren't punished for it.
However, VanVleet has landed in some hot water for his celebrations. The NBA has officially fined him $15,000 for the "obscene gesture," and after reviewing the tape it's not hard to see what they mean!
VanVleet's celebration is also known as the "Sam Cassell," named for the player who popularized its usage when he played in the NBA. And, of course, Cassell now is an NBA coach for the 76ers — meaning Freddy must've known exactly what he was doing.
The gesture involves the Raptor star simulating having to carry his privates with his own hands, such is the bravery and courage with which he plays. Unfortunately the league didn't love the NSFW gesture, and fined VanVleet to the tune of $7,500 per ball.
Luckily, he will likely be good for the fine, seeing as it's a measly 0.017% of the massive $85 million contract he signed with the Raptors last year!