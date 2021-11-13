Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Sports
fred vanvleet

Fred VanVleet Just Got Fined $15k For His Celebration In The Last Raptors Game (VIDEO)

And it's not hard to see why. 😳

Fred VanVleet Just Got Fined $15k For His Celebration In The Last Raptors Game (VIDEO)
@torontoraptors | Instagram

Toronto Raptors fans all across the world likely celebrated when Fred VanVleet drained a game-winning three-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, November 11 — however, most of them likely weren't punished for it.

However, VanVleet has landed in some hot water for his celebrations. The NBA has officially fined him $15,000 for the "obscene gesture," and after reviewing the tape it's not hard to see what they mean!

VanVleet's celebration is also known as the "Sam Cassell," named for the player who popularized its usage when he played in the NBA. And, of course, Cassell now is an NBA coach for the 76ers — meaning Freddy must've known exactly what he was doing.

The gesture involves the Raptor star simulating having to carry his privates with his own hands, such is the bravery and courage with which he plays. Unfortunately the league didn't love the NSFW gesture, and fined VanVleet to the tune of $7,500 per ball.

Luckily, he will likely be good for the fine, seeing as it's a measly 0.017% of the massive $85 million contract he signed with the Raptors last year!

Kyle Lowry's Mom Went To Last Night's Raptors Game & She's Still Repping Merch

The GOAT's mom still has love for Toronto.

Marie Hollaway | Twitter

The Toronto Raptors may not have Kyle Lowry on the court anymore, but they have his mom in the stands, and by the looks of it, she's still a big fan.

Marie Hollaway took to Twitter on Thursday night to share a few close-up photos from the team's bout against the Philadelphia 76ers with the caption "I couldn't stay away."

Keep Reading Show less

Fred VanVleet Just Revealed That He Still Talks To Kyle Lowry After Every Raptors Game

"This is obviously a relationship that'll probably be for life." 😭

@raptors | Instagram

They may not be teammates anymore, but the friendship between Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry has only gotten stronger. In fact, dare we say, it could be giving the DeRozan bromance a run for its money.

VanVleet opened up about his strong connection with the Raptors GOAT during an appearance on Sportsnet 590 The FAN this Tuesday, revealing he still talks to him every day.

Keep Reading Show less

Fred VanVleet Just Called Out The 'Idiots On Twitter' & Put Pascal Siakam's Haters On Blast

Freddy has a message for the haters out there.

Raptors | Instagram

Fred VanVleet isn't letting Pascal Siakam doubters off the hook following the all-star's triumphant return to Scotiabank Arena last night.

The Raptors guard told reporters during a post-game conference on Sunday that he wasn't surprised to see Siakam, who he praised as the team's franchise player, go all out for his first home-court appearance in over a year.

"For a first game, I thought he looked pretty good. It's good to have him out there. You kind of forget how much he can do and what he brings to the table. Obviously, he's our franchise player and this thing is not going to go anywhere without him," VanVleet said, before throwing some shade at his haters.

Keep Reading Show less

Nick Nurse Finally Explained Why He Squats So Much On The Sidelines & It's So Wholesome

His iconic move is for the fans.

@raptors | Instagram

If there's anything that Nick Nurse likes more than basketball, it's squatting. The Toronto Raptors coach has been known for adopting the stance at games over the years, but why is he always trying to get such a workout during play?

Nurse has finally revealed the reasoning behind the deep squat on the sidelines and it's actually super wholesome.

Keep Reading Show less