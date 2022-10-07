Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He's Trying To Become A Canadian Citizen 'For Sure'
""I'm definitely a Canadian, honorary Canadian."
Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet may be integral to Toronto culture, but he's not actually Canadian.
However, the 6ix legend is looking to change that and said he's trying to get his Canadian passport and citizenship in a recent podcast appearance on Ball Don't Stop.
"I'm definitely a Canadian, honorary Canadian. I think I'm going to work on getting my passport. Try and get some citizenship or something for sure," said VanVleet.
VanVleet said his kids also "love it" in Canada.
"My daughter's Canadian. She was born in Toronto. Toronto's been great, man it's been good for me and my family. The country has embraced me. I couldn't ask for a better reception."
While talking about his legacy in Toronto, VanVleet shouted out Kyle Lowry for paving the way.
"I watched Kyle do it. I got the blueprint. I just got to stick around long enough to say I was, you know, the longest-tenured guy and see what type of more stuff I can rack up and bring them another championship."
VanVleet joined the Raptors in 2016 and helped bring home an NBA championship in 2019 alongside Lowry.
So in order to surpass Lowry's legacy, he just needs to stay with the Raptors for longer than nine seasons and bring home one more championship.
Last month, when asked about his upcoming contract extension at the 2022 Raptors Media Day, VanVleet confirmed his love for the team.
"I love being a Raptor. I have a great relationship with management ownership coaching staff like there's nothing I could really ever complain about being on his team."