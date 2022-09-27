Fred VanVleet Opened Up About His Future With The Raptors & It Was So Heartfelt (VIDEO)
"I love being a Raptor."
Fred VanVleet won't talk about whether or not his future is in Toronto. But, his love for the team is still on full display.
The All-Star point guard opened up about how he feels about the Raptors during the franchise's 2022 Media Day after being asked where he stands on signing an upcoming contract extension.
"I love being a Raptor. I have a great relationship with management ownership coaching staff like there's nothing I could really ever complain about being on his team," he gushed.
Raptors Media Day 2022 Media Availabilitieswww.youtube.com
According to NBA.com, VanVleet is currently eligible to sign a contract extension with the team. He can either commit to the Raptors or wait until his player option, worth $22.8 million, opens up in 2023-2024.
"You guys will know when it's time to know, but I'm happy where I am, and I think it's a mutual love," he added.
On Monday, Raptors president Masai Ujiri told reporters that the team is in "a good place" with the 28-year-old NBA star.
"Whether it's now or later on, Fred is beloved to us. His progress as a basketball player, as a leader, you know the community's incredible. And, hopefully, we will figure out with time, these are not things we discuss publicly, but I think we're in a good place," Ujiri added.
In July, VanVleet opened up to Narcity about the city's stereotypes and what its traffic does to even the friendliest Canadians.
"They always talk about how nice Canadians are and how polite they are, and all of that stuff," VanVleet joked. "I just always remind people that all of that is true until you get into traffic, until you actually get in traffic, that's when you see the real Canadian."
Let's just hope the 401's infamous gridlock doesn't weigh into his decision to stick around or not.