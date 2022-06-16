Fred VanVleet Gave Us His Hot Take On Toronto Drivers & It's So True It Hurts (VIDEO)
He also opened up about one of his favourite BIPOC businesses in the city.
Fred VanVleet knows Toronto. The American, who first got involved with the Raptors in 2016, opened up to Narcity this week telling us what he learned about the city and its residents over the years, and, he's not wrong.
When asked which Toronto stereotypes he thinks are the most accurate, the NBA All-Star gushed about how nice and polite most of the city's residents are, well, except for drivers.
"Well, you know, the one thing I always tell people, right, is because they always talk about how nice Canadians are and how polite they are, and all of that stuff," VanVleet joked. "I just always remind people that all of that is true until you get into traffic, until you actually get in traffic, that's when you see the real Canadian."
Ground travel isn't the only thing that had the Raptor coming to conclusions about the city. However, he was more tight-lipped on the issues currently plaguing Pearson International Airport.
The player and avid traveller wanted to stay in the "good graces" of his people, so he didn't want to shine too much light on the matter because he's "certainly" had his moments and setback at the airport.
"I got nothing bad to say other than I hope that everybody has a great time travelling in and out," VanVleet said while laughing.
The 28-year-old entrepreneur, who serves as a brand ambassador for Blueprint, an Amex Canada grant program supporting BIPOC businesses, also opened up about some of his favourites in the 6ix.
"I had a chance to meet three of the participants from the last campaign who received the grants and mentorship program, and I was able to go by a place called Little Havana Cafe, and it's a coffee shop in Toronto," VanVleet added. "It's just an incredible vibe, good coffee, and, you know, a family-style business, so I really enjoyed that one."