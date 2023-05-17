Toronto Raptors Fans Can Get $500 A Day To Flex Their Basketball Skills For A Commercial
The winner gets a prize pack! 🏀
Calling all Toronto Raptors fans and ballers from the 6ix! The time has come for you to represent your borough and showcase your basketball skills in an exciting new paid competition.
Carly Granovsky Casting is seeking basketball players between 18 and 35 years old to participate in a captivating series and dynamic skills competition.
"If you're a die-hard Raptors fan with exceptional ball skills — we want to hear from you!" an excerpt from the call reads.
The casting agency will select one impressive player from the city's six boroughs to compete in a thrilling one-day skills competition.
As a token of appreciation for their participation, all selected individuals will receive $500 per day.
The skills competition's winner will also be rewarded with an incredible "Raptors prize pack" and an "unofficial endorsement deal with a sports hydration company."
The shoot is scheduled for June 23 or 24, 2023, in Toronto, so mark your calendars, folks.
Don't fret if you're not an actor or affiliated with a union. This project invites people from all backgrounds to apply. However, anyone interested in participating will need to submit their application before 5:00 p.m. on May 23, 2023
If basketball is your life, you won't want to miss this fantastic opportunity to demonstrate your skills and proudly represent your borough!
Toronto Raptors Skills Competition
Salary: $500 a day
Company: Carly Granovsky Casting
Who Should Apply: Basketball players between 18 and 35 years who live in the Greater Toronto Area
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.