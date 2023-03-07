A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,250 To Appear In A Tim Hortons Commercial
All you have to do is like BBQ sauce!
Hey, BBQ sauce lovers! A Toronto casting call wants you to be in an upcoming Tim Hortons commercial.
Groundglass Casting is looking for people aged 20 to 45 who "absolutely love BBQ sauce" to appear in an upcoming Tim Hortons ad campaign.
The casting agency told Narcity that it's open to individual submissions but more interested in seeing applications from friends, siblings, couples and coworkers who love BBQ sauce.
Those selected to appear in the commercial will receive between $750 to $2,250 for a single day of filming.
The payment scale is broken down as follows:
- $75 for a wardrobe appointment
- $75 for a COVID-19 test appointment
- $750 for one day of filming
- $1,500 for use in the final commercial
The project is open to all genders and requires no acting experience.
However, there are a few conditions you'll need to meet to qualify:
- Willing and able to meat and animal products
- No food allergies or sensitivities
- Able to legally work in Canada
- Available on March 15 for a brief online interview with the director
- Available for a quick wardrobe fitting appointment on March 22
- Available for filming in the Greater Toronto Area on March 23 and 24
The submission deadline is March 12, and anyone shortlisted will be notified by March 14.
Anyone seeking further information on how to apply can find that information here.
