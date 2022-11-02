A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,400 If You Love Tim Hortons' Breakfast
Are you always making Timmies runs?
If you live in Canada, chances are you've heard the term "Timmies run" before. Sending one or more people out to grab coffee and breakfast from Tim Hortons is a staple gesture of the country's culture, and this Toronto casting call wants to pay you to do it.
Groundglass Casting is looking for "real Tim Hortons breakfasts guests" who are 18 years of age or older and live in the Greater Toronto Area to appear in an upcoming commercial for the iconic coffee company.
The ad is looking for individuals and friend groups who often treat their classmates, co-workers, or family to a Tim Hortons breakfast, whether it be a round of double-doubles or sausage biscuits.
What are the requirements to apply?
- No food allergies or dietary restrictions to breakfast food, including eggs, dairy, meat and gluten
- Legally eligible to work in Canada
- Available to film in the Greater Toronto Area and attend a brief online interview with the director on November 18, 2022
- Must take a COVID-19 test and attend a wardrobe appointment on November 23 and 24
- Available on November 25, 2022, for a full day of filming.
How much will you get paid?
- A total of $150 for the COVID-19 test and wardrobe appointment
- $750 for the day of filming
- An additional $1,500 if your footage is used in the final commercial
Anyone shortlisted for the project will be notified on or before November 17, 2022.
Tim Hortons Commercial
Salary: $750-$2,400 or more
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: People who really love Tim Hortons' breakfast and are 18 years of age or older.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.