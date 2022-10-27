An Open Toronto Casting Call Is Looking For People To Play Teens In A Disney+ & ABC Show
Do you have what it takes to be the next Disney star?
If you've always dreamt of acting on a Disney show, it's time to film your audition reel.
Disney+ and ABC signature's Witch Mountain is holding an open casting call for several teen roles, and filming will take place right here in Toronto.
The casting call is looking for actors 18 years old and up, and you don't have any prior acting experience to apply.
All the roles are open to any ethnicity, and they're looking for two series leads and two series regulars.
The two series leads are Tia, a 16-year-old girl who is "witty and spunky but haunted by a family tragedy," and 16-year-old Ben, who is a "misfit from the wrong side of the tracks" and a charming "hurt puppy type."
The two series regulars are Corey and Peter, who are the lead's closest friends of the opposite sex.
Corey is a 17-year-old girl who's friends with series lead Ben. She's a part of the LGBTQ+ community and considered an "outsider," according to the casting call.
LGBTQ+ members are encouraged to audition for her part.
Peter is a nerdy 16-year-old and Tia's closest male friend.
Filming for the show will take place in Toronto from November 29, 2022, to December 15, 2022.
To apply for any of the roles, all you have to do is film a video submission saying your name, height, age (if you are under 18, location and what country your passport is issued from. You also have to fill out a slate form with some basic information.
When it comes to filming your video, you'll want to keep your face and chest in the frame. Starting with a close-up face shot and moving to a full-body shot.
You'll also want to make sure your lighting and sound are good to go before filming.
The deadline for applications is November 4, 2022.
Casting call for Witch Mountain
Salary: Undisclosed
Company: Disney+ and ABC
Who Should Apply: Individuals 18 and up who want to be on TV!
