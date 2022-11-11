This Casting Call Is Looking For Canadians To Compete In A New Game Show Hosted By Lilly Singh
You could win $25,000! 🤑
Think your generation is the best? A Canadawide casting call is looking for contestants for a new game show that would see Baby Boomers, Millennials, Gen X and Gen Z battle it out.
CTV has announced that its new quiz-based game show, Battle of the Generations, is currently casting Canadians to compete and represent their generation.
The show, which will be produced and hosted by YouTuber and Ontario native Lilly Singh, will see contestants from each generation battle through rounds of pop culture trivia, with the winner getting a chance to snag $25,000.
Each episode will have four contestants (one from each generation) who will be tested on how well they know their generation and that of their rivals.
The entire show will be 20 episodes, each one hour in length.
If you think you have what it takes to represent your generation and win, casting is currently underway and you can apply online.
The show is looking for energetic Canadians with tons of charisma who aren't camera-shy and think they can outsmart other generations.
In order to be eligible, candidates have to be Canadian citizens or permanent resident and must be at least 14 years old as of July 1, 2022. Those between the ages of 14-18 years old will need to provide permission from a parent or legal guardian with their application.
The application asks candidates to upload a short video, 60-90 seconds long, explaining which generation they're from, why they think their generation is the best and why they want to be on the show.
Candidates will also have to answer "a number of skill-testing trivia questions to be considered."
They must also be available for the show's taping in February 2023.
If you think you have what it takes to prove your generation is hands-down the best, you can apply online until December 31, 2022.
Battle of the Generations
Salary: You could win up to $25,000!
Company: CTV
Who Should Apply: If you want to prove your generation is the best there is, this could be your opportunity to do so!