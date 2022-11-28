'The Amazing Race Canada' Is Casting Season 9 & They're Looking For Adrenaline-Seeking Canucks
Here's how to apply!
Calling all adventure seekers! Casting is now open for season 9 of The Amazing Race Canada, and the show is looking for Canucks to compete for the "biggest prize in the country."
CTV has announced that The Amazing Race is back for another installment after the emotional season 8 finale.
Starting today, adrenaline-seeking Canadians from coast to coast can apply to be on the show with a teammate. If you think you have what it takes to win big and conquer the race, here's how to apply.
How do I get on the Amazing Race Canada 2022?
For a chance of competing on The Amazing Race, candidates must apply with a teammate that they have a pre-existing relationship with.
However, CTV says that they "love a good story," and that sharing details about what makes your relationship with your teammate special could give you an edge.
"Your first challenge: find that all-important teammate. A teammate that you know, a teammate you have a connection with, and a teammate that you want to race with all the way to that finish line to claim the grand prize!" says CTV.
The casting call says your teammate could be, for example, a partner, sibling, spouse, ex-coworker, mentor, or idol, but should be the "partner that gives you the best chance at beating the other teams to the finish line."
Further eligibility requirements state that you and your teammate must be willing (and legally able) to travel within Canada and around the world, and that you both must be at least 19 years old as of April 1, 2023.
In addition to this, you'll both have to be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada to compete, and must both have a valid Canadian driver's licence and passport with no travel restrictions.
For your application, you'll have to submit a video showing both you and your teammate's personalities as a team. Producers say they want to see teammates talking, interacting and being themselves.
As part of the online application, you'll also have to submit photos of you and your teammate and answer a series of questions, including what's motivating you to win season 9 and which previous teams from The Amazing Race Canada you identify with.
The deadline to apply is January 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET). Teams who have been selected to advance in the casting process will be contacted by February 2023, according to CTV.
The show will be filmed in the spring of 2023.
What do Amazing Race Canada winners get?
While details of this season's prize are yet to be confirmed, last season, candidates competed for a cash prize of $250,000, a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two around the world and two Chevrolet Silverado ZR2s.
If you think you have what it takes to win, find your teammate and start working on your application.
The Amazing Race Canada
Prize: TBD
Who Should Apply: If you're someone with a competitive nature who loves adrenaline and adventure, you could have the chance to compete for the biggest prize in Canada!