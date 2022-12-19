These Netflix Reality Shows Are Casting Canadians Right Now & Here's How To Apply
You can apply for Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, Queer Eye and more!
Ready for your big break? If you watch Netflix reality shows like Too Hot To Handleor Love Is Blind and find yourself thinking, "I could do this," well, you could soon get the chance.
Netflix is currently casting several reality TV shows and is looking for Canadians who are ready to put themselves out there.
Right now, Netflix is holding its "largest reality casting call ever," looking for real people to be their true selves on baking, love and dating, and game shows, with tons of super popular titles available.
"Suck at baking? Awesome. Looking for true love? Great! Does your home need a facelift? We got you. You can now submit your video to potentially be on one or many Netflix Reality series!" reads the casting call.
Some of the series that are looking for applicants include competition shows likeNailed It!, where home bakers with a terrible track record try their hand at creating edible masterpieces for a chance of winning a $10,000 prize.
You can also apply to be on Floor Is Lava, where teams compete in the childhood game you know and love (with a major upgrade, that is) for a grand prize.
Matchmaking shows like Love Is Blindand Too Hot To Handle are also looking for contestants, so if you're looking for love, you may want to sign up.
Here's the full list of shows currently casting:
- The Ultimatum
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- Dated & Related
- Jewish Matchmaking
- Next In Fashion
- Nailed It!
- Queer Eye
- The Circle
- Too Hot To Handle
- Love Is Blind
- Floor Is Lava
- Twentysomethings
- Get Organized with the Home Edit
- The American Barbecue Showdown
- Indian Matchmaking
All you have to do to apply is submit a one-minute video showing producers the real you.
"No ring light, no glam. Just. Be. You," says Netflix. Applicants must also be at least 18 years old and a resident of Canada, the U.S., the U.K. or Ireland to be considered.
Many of the shows offer a grand prize that contestants have the chance to win, with some offering prizes as high as $250,000.
It's worth noting that some of the shows are based in the U.S., so applicants will want to make sure they have a valid passport.
Ready for your shot at fame?
Netflix casting call
Pay: Prizes up to $250,000
Who Should Apply: If you're ready to share your true self with the world and think you have what it takes to appear on one of your favourite Netflix reality shows, consider applying!