Carly Lawrence From 'Too Hot To Handle' Just Got Married & She Told Us Her Favourite Moment
The newlyweds plan on visiting Toronto this summer.
Love is in the air! On Friday, May 20, reality tv star Carly Lawrence tied the knot with Love Island USA's Bennett Sipes at an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.
The Toronto local, who appeared on Too Hot To Handle Season 2, began dating Sipes in December 2021 after ending things with her costar Joey Joy.
In an email, Lawrence told Narcity that "Bennett DMed me on Instagram right before the holidays. He came over one night and then we have pretty much spent every waking minute together since."
The wedding ceremony was super small and intimate, with both Lawrence's and Sipe's mothers as well as 12 close friends in attendance. Lawrence was walked down the aisle by Too Hot To Handle costar Nathan Webb.
She tells Narcity that her "favourite moment was having both our moms fly in and be able to be in attendance." She was also grateful to be "surrounded by friends and family" on her special day.
"I knew Bennett was the one when I saw how big his heart is," she says. "He keeps me calm and is always there for me, [he] helps me through a lot. He's also the most loyal man I've ever been with and always makes me feel like I'm the only girl in the room."
The two are planning on jetting off to Hawaii for their honeymoon, but you might just see them in the 6ix this summer as well. "We want to travel to Toronto this summer," Lawrence says. "We miss it so much."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.