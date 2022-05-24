NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
carly lawrence

Carly Lawrence From 'Too Hot To Handle' Just Got Married & She Told Us Her Favourite Moment

The newlyweds plan on visiting Toronto this summer.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Carly Lawrence and Bennett Sipes. Right: Carly Lawrence and Bennett Sipes on their wedding day.

Carly Lawrence and Bennett Sipes. Right: Carly Lawrence and Bennett Sipes on their wedding day.

@carlylawrence_ | Instagram, Carly Lawrence & Astrea | Handout

Love is in the air! On Friday, May 20, reality tv star Carly Lawrence tied the knot with Love Island USA's Bennett Sipes at an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Toronto local, who appeared on Too Hot To Handle Season 2, began dating Sipes in December 2021 after ending things with her costar Joey Joy.

In an email, Lawrence told Narcity that "Bennett DMed me on Instagram right before the holidays. He came over one night and then we have pretty much spent every waking minute together since."

The wedding ceremony was super small and intimate, with both Lawrence's and Sipe's mothers as well as 12 close friends in attendance. Lawrence was walked down the aisle by Too Hot To Handle costar Nathan Webb.

She tells Narcity that her "favourite moment was having both our moms fly in and be able to be in attendance." She was also grateful to be "surrounded by friends and family" on her special day.

"I knew Bennett was the one when I saw how big his heart is," she says. "He keeps me calm and is always there for me, [he] helps me through a lot. He's also the most loyal man I've ever been with and always makes me feel like I'm the only girl in the room."

The two are planning on jetting off to Hawaii for their honeymoon, but you might just see them in the 6ix this summer as well. "We want to travel to Toronto this summer," Lawrence says. "We miss it so much."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...