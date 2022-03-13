Carly Lawrence From 'Too Hot To Handle' Tells Us About Her New BF & How She Got Over Joey
They've been hitting up so many Toronto spots.
Carly Lawrence stole the hearts of viewers around the world after appearing on Too Hot To Handle Season 2, and now it seems that someone has stolen her heart as well.
After ending things with her fellow cast member Joey Joy back in 2021, the Toronto local has found love once more, and it's with another reality tv star.
Lawrence has been dating Love Island USA's Bennett Sipes since December, and judging by their adorable Instagram photos, things are going well.
"Bennett DMed me on Instagram right before the holidays," Lawrence told Narcity in an email. "He came over one night and then we have pretty much spent every waking minute together since."
The two of them even spent New Years in Toronto, where they hit up some of Lawrence's favourite spots. "We hung out on King Street, went to MARBL and my friend's new club, Ultra Violet," she says. "I also showed him my fave restaurant; Gusto." The couple also just took a trip to Los Cabos in Mexico where they spent a week at the Hyatt and Waldorf Astoria.
As for her past relationship, Lawrence says getting over Joey was "really easy."
"I knew it was toxic so cutting it off was like a weight off my shoulders. I just cut off all contact and I think that made it easier." She has some advice for anyone going through a breakup, too. "My advice would be to delete them off socials and keep busy! The right one will find ya."
When asked about her plans for the future, Lawrence hinted at starting her own business, but also admitted to feeling "kind of lost right now." However, you may just spot her in the 6ix this summer.
"Right now I am travelling everywhere so I don't have an exact 'home address' but I will ALWAYS consider Toronto my home," she says. "I will be spending all summer (or most of it) there!"
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.