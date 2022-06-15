OnlyFans Creator Carly Lawrence On The Wildest Things People Ask For & What They Cost (VIDEO)
The 'Too Hot To Handle' star gets a lot of strange requests.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Carly Lawrence, an OnlyFans creator, influencer, and previous contestant on Too Hot To Handle, told Narcity the weirdest and wildest requests she's received on OnlyFans.
OnlyFans is an online subscription service where people can post explicit and non-explicit photos, and fans can subscribe to their page to unlock content and make specific requests for an extra charge.
Not everyone has the same taste when it comes to spicy content, and on OnlyFans, viewers have the ability to ask for what they really want. In this case, Lawrence says the requests vary from racy ratings to photos of (believe it or not) her armpits.
What's the weirdest request you've received on OnlyFans?
"The weirdest thing I've gotten is a lot of men like d*ck ratings and a lot of foot content. So a lot of my content is actually my feet – which I like my feet, I don't mind. I'd rather sell my feet," says Lawrence.
"I don't sell nudes on my Onlyfans. I'm not saying that I'm ever opposed to that, but just some career things that I want to go down, I don't necessarily know if having nudes splattered on the internet of me would be that great for my career. So I'm holding off on doing that," she adds.
"But a lot of my content is feet, which is great. Feet and then a lot of d*ck ratings. Guys want d*ck ratings, and a lot of them want you to degrade them, which I think is like a common kink."
The nitty-gritty requests
"Some guys like dirty feet, too, but my feet aren't really ever dirty unless it's a spray tan," Lawrence says. "So a lot of soles of my feet, me putting lotion on my feet, a lot of feet, and then some guys like armpits, too."
"You know I'd rather sell my feet and my armpits. You know, that's stuff that you could go on my Instagram and find anyways."
How much would you charge for a foot pic with sand on it?
"I can tell you how much that would be 100 percent. It depends on what they want — if they want a video, or if they want a strip tease. For feet, [it would be] like 25 bucks. But it also depends on the creator," Lawrence admits.
"Some girls may charge like five bucks, whereas I'm really lazy in the sense that I really suck at making content for OnlyFans, and I'm working on it. So if I'm doing it, I'm like, it's gotta be worth my time."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.