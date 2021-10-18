Trending Tags

Museums Are Going On OnlyFans To Show Nude Art That's Banned On Other Social Media Platforms

A subscription will cost you $3 for 31 days.

radub85 | Dreamstime, rarrarorro | Dreamstime

Museums in Vienna have come up with a new plan to showcase pieces of art which are NFSW — they're using OnlyFans.

The decision was made after some museums in the city had their social media accounts suspended on other platforms after their artwork was flagged for nudity, according to The Guardian.

Now, the Vienna Tourism Board has launched an OnlyFans account offering a paid subscription plan, allowing people to view their nude pieces of art at $3 for 31 days.

viennatouristboard | OnlyFans

Explaining their decision to join OnlyFans, the institution wrote: "Vienna is home to some of the world's most famous artworks, many containing nudity. The most prominent social networks have policies in place that ban or censor such works. With our OnlyFans account, we want to give these artworks the freedom they deserve – including on social media."

Artwork on the account is being showcased from museums like the Kunsthistorisches Museum, the Leopold Museum, and the Albertina Museum.

