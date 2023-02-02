8 Movies To Binge On Netflix This Valentine's Day That'll Melt Even The Coldest Of Hearts
From rom-coms to epic love stories!
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if your plan for the day is to binge Netflix Canada with your SO (or bestie), we've got you covered.
There's a whole bunch of charming movie options that have been on the streaming platform for a while, as well as a selection of new releases that landed on Netflix just in time for February.
Either way, there's a good mix of light rom-coms that don't have to be taken too seriously (so you can actually Netflix and chill) as well as epic, emotional love stories, if that's more your vibe.
Here's a look at what's going to be streaming on Netflix as of February 14, right here in Canada.
You People
New to Netflix's roster of romantic comedies, You People is a funny, fast-paced flick about an interracial couple trying to get their families to warm up to each other.
Starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, it's packed with hilarious moments that might be all-too-relatable for modern couples.
It also helps that it has a pretty star-studded cast, including Eddie Murphy.
Your Place or Mine
This one's not out just yet, but it will be coming to Netflix Canada right in time for Valentine's Day.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star as long-time best friends who decide to swap houses — and essentially lives — for a week. However, they both seem unprepared for what happens next.
It's a cute flick and, of course, gives you the chance to catch some of your favourite stars in action.
Crazy, Stupid, Love
An instant Valentine's Day classic.
Crazy Stupid Love features a star-studded cast — including The Office's Steve Carell, Canadian Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore and more — and covers two parallel love stories.
Whether it's a married couple trying to keep their romance alive, or a young couple falling in love, there's something for everyone in this rollercoaster romance.
It does help that you'll also get a peek at Gosling's abs, which famously look like he's been photoshopped.
Love Actually
Another classic Valentine's Day movie, Love Actually follows eight couples whose lives are all loosely interrelated, all in the leadup to Christmas.
It's a sweet movie that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy, regardless of the season you're watching it in.
And the star-studded cast with Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Keira Knightley is just another reason to add it to your must-watch list.
Miss Congeniality 2
This isn't a new movie, but if you've watched the first and not the second (gasp), or are just looking to stroll down memory lane, it's a great option.
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous sees the return of Sandra Bullock as everyone's favourite FBI agent, Gracie Hart.
This time around, she's dealing with her new found fame. But, when her friends land in serious trouble, she's going to have don her combat boots once again to save them.
The Wedding Planner
Who doesn't love a romantic comedy with a little J-Lo magic?
In this feisty movie, Jennifer Lopez plays the role of a wedding planner who catches feelings for none other than the groom (played by Matthew McConaughey). Yikes!
It's sweet and fun, and will guarantee some laughs along the way too.
The Vow
The Vow is a drama starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams as a young couple whose lives get turned upside down when a car accident results in McAdams losing her memory.
She has no memories of her marriage and her husband, which leaves him to try and gain her trust and win her heart all over again.
The best part? It's all inspired by a real-life story.
The Notebook
And finally, what would Valentine's Day be without this classic?
Based on the book by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook is a epic love story set in the 1940s.
It follows the timeless romance of Noah and Allie, played by Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams respectively, as the star-crossed lovers who get separated due to events out of their control.
It's a real tear-jerker too – so you might want to those tissues handy!
Happy Valentine's Day, folks!