A Coffee Commercial Is Looking To Cast 'Calm' Canadians & You Can Make Up To $1,500
For only 4 hours of work! 💸
If you're looking for a way to make some quick money, without having to put in a whole lot of time, this acting job might be for you.
Muskoka Roastery Coffee is looking for Canadians to be a part of a commercial shoot on January 29 and it will pay anywhere between $500 to $1500 for only four hours of work, according to the job posting.
The coffee company wants real people to be included in its new product launch and upcoming campaign — so no previous acting experience is required.
Shooting will take place in various locations across Canada including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Both travel and hotel costs will be completely covered as well.
Online auditions for the gig will be held on January 2. Muskoka Roastery Coffee is looking for males of any ethnicity between the ages of 18 to 50 and women of any ethnicity between the ages of 18 to 45, according to the job posting.
It also added that people with a calm demeanour are preferred.
The call-back date is set for January 16 and there will also be a wardrobe fitting, the day before the shoot, on January 29.
To apply, you can submit a form online, with a headshot or current photo, before December 30. Keep in mind, you will be required to sign a model release and usage clearance form before shooting.
