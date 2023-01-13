Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Beer Commercial Is Looking To Cast A 'Handsome' Canadian & You Can Make Up To $5,500

It's only two days of filming! 💸

Calling all beer-loving Canadians looking to make some extra money! This casting call for a Vancouver production might just be your ticket to commercial fame.

A Canada-wide casting call posted on January 11 said that a beer commercial is in need of a handsome man to play a Viking.

If you don't mind acting as a "mountain of a man," and making a trip to Vancouver (expenses paid), then you could be in the running to make $5,500 from a two-day shoot.

The casting call said that the production is casting a Viking for a beer commercial, set to film on January 17 and/or 18. In order to put yourself in the running, you need to submit a self-tape that follows the application instructions.

It also said that the production is looking for a male over 44 years old with a "Scandinavian look" to play the Viking King. It added that he has to be strong, have a broad build, chiselled facial features, and a "vague accent."

If you have a thick beard that's a plus too. Oh yeah, and if you're a "mountain of a man."

So, the list of requirements is, well, specific — to say the least. If you do consider yourself a handsome guy though, you can submit an application and could get some serious cash!

Included in the pay rate is a session fee, a COVID-19 stipend, a wardrobe fee, an agency fee, and more. Plus, they will cover travel and accommodation expenses — so don't be discouraged if you are a mountain man living in Toronto!

Callbacks will be on January 17 or 18 so get those applications in ASAP.

